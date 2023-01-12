ECC downs Punxsy
ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic boys basketball team picked up a 45-25 home win over the Punxsutawney Chucks on Wednesday evening.
The Crusaders had 17 points in the first quarter as the visiting Chucks had just five. Punxsy matched that output in the second quarter although ECC’s Jordan Wasko had the only field goal in the second quarter for the Crusaders, as ECC held a 19-10 halftime lead.
But from there, ECC outscored Punxsy 18-3 in the third quarter and 18-11 in the fourth for a decisive 20-point victory.
Timmy Brannock came off the bench to lead the Crusaders with 11 points — the only ECC player in double-figures. Teammates Wasko and Adam Straub had eight points each.
Punxsy’s Beau Thomas also came off the bench and led the Chucks with eight points.
Punxsutawney would end up winning the junior varsity game, 39-27, that saw Punxsy outscore ECC 14-0 in the fourth quarter for the win.
In that contest, Porter Wood led the Chucks with 10 points and Maddox Hetrick scored nine. Charlie Geci led ECC with 10 points.
Both teams play again this evening as Elk County Catholic (11-1) plays at St. Marys while Punxsy (3-8) travels to Oil City.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 45,
PUNXSUTAWNEY 25
Score by Quarters
Punxsy 5 5 3 11 — 25
ECC 17 2 18 18 — 45
Punxsutawney—25
Ryen Heigley 1 0-0 3, Mason Nesbitt 0 2-2 2, Jimmy Neese 1 1-4 3, Noah Weaver 0 0-1 0, Cooper Hallman 1 0-1 2, Noah Kengersky 3 0-0 6, Beau Thomas 3 2-5 8, Kolton Koppenhaver 0 1-2 1, Tysen Leasure 0 0-0 0, Porter Wood 0 0-0 0, Madox Hetrick 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 6-15 25.
Elk County Catholic—45
Jordan Wasko 4 0-1 8, Lance O’Neill 1 0-0 2, Michael Jacobs 1 3-4 5, Colby Nussbaum 1 2-6 3, Adam Straub 2 4-5 8, Wil Wortman 3 0-0 6, Timmy Brannock 5 1-1 11, David Anderson 0 0-0 0, Noah Cherry 0 1-2 1, Bobby Urmann 0 0-0 0, Joe Toncich 0 0-0 0, Frankie Smith 0 0-0 0, Charlie Geci 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 11-19 45.
Three-pointers: Punxsy 1 (Heigley), ECC 0.
DAMS wrestlers fall
SELINSGROVE — The DuBois junior high wrestling team suffered its first loss of the season Tuesday at Selinsgrove, 48-30.
DuBois got pins from Mateo Gallegos, Jordan Bowser, Brandt Bash and Landen Buchanan, while Peyton Geer and Brady Glass also picked up wins.
In exhibition action, Kinley Knisley picked up a fall, while Tony Rodriguez pulled out a win in overtime. Easton Harris also collected a win in exhibition action.
DuBois (4-1) returns to action on Jan. 24 at home against Johnsonburg at 6 p.m.
Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — A slew of bowlers made this edition of the honor roll via single game highs.
Alex LaBue rolled a 293 in the Owens-Brockway league.
Pat Nosker and Chad Hilliard each rolled 289s in the Sportsmans league, while fellow league member Tim Oswalt had a 279.
In the Fat Kids Sports Bar Tuesday league, Jason Barenchik also had a single game of 289.
The Physical Fitness league saw Jena Lucas have a single game score of 255 while Town & Country league bowler Paige Gregory had a 246.
There were two honorees with a high series as the Litts Club league had Jeff Sedor roll a 771 series and Jake Foradori rolled a 760.
Red Wings beat Maple Leafs
DETROIT (AP) — Lucas Raymond had a goal and two assists as the Detroit Red Wings beat Toronto 4-1 on Thursday night for their first victory over the Maple Leafs in nearly four years.
Robby Fabbri, Ben Chiarot and Moritz Seider also scored for Detroit and Ville Husso stopped 31 shots. Rasmus Sandin scored for the Maple Leafs, who had won three in a row.