ECC basketball camps
ST. MARYS — The 40th annual Elk County Catholic High School Boys’ Fundamental Skills Basketball Clinic will be held at Elk County Catholic High School from Monday, June 6 to Friday, June 10. The camp is open to boys entering grades 1-9 as of August 2022.
The boys camp is under the direction of the boy’s basketball staff at Elk County Catholic. Staff members will include both current and former members of the Elk County Catholic boys’ basketball teams.
The camp is open to boys in both the parochial and public grade schools. Cost of the camp is $22 for single camper families, $32 for two camper families and $36 for three or more camper families. Registration will be accepted on the first day of the camp.
The schedule for the week will be Monday through Thursday:
- Grades 1, 2, 3 will report from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
- Grades 4, 5, 6 will report from 10:15 am to noon
- Grades 7, 8, 9 will report from 12:30 p.m. to 2:45 p.m.
On Friday, June 10 the camp will conclude with all boys attending one session from 8:30-9:45 a.m.
A camp tee-shirt will be presented to all participants at the conclusion of the camp. For additional information on this year’s Basketball Camp, contact Elk County Catholic High School at 814-834-7800.
q q q
ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic girls basketball camp will take place from June 13-15 at the ECC gymnasiums.
The camp is open to girls in parochial and public grade schools who will be entering grades 4-9 as of August 2022.
Grades 4-6 will report each day from 12-1 p.m. and grades 7-9 will report from 1-2 p.m.
The cost is $15 for a single camper and $20 is the family rate for two or more campers.
Deadline to register is June 10, however, registration can also be taken at the door.
Applications are located on the ECCHS website.
Area golf results
TROUTVILLE — Bob Muth and Dan Stamler tied with Mark Spila and Greg Kennis Jr. for first place with each pair shooting a 69 on Wednesday at the Kenterra Golf Course Open League.
Third place went to Ed Serge and Colten Gearhart with a 70.
Steve Davis won closest second shot on No. 13 and closest to the pin on No. 17. Carter Newcome made the longest putt on No. 15.
Greg Kennis Jr. won low gross with a 35 and Tyson Kennis had the low net of 31.
q q q
FALLS CREEK — The Beechwoods Golf Course Thursday Morning Seniors played a high low scramble this week.
First place went to Gary Snyder, Tom Herzing and Jerry Sanko with a score of 145. Second went to the trio of Jim Beck, Dave Nulf and Bert Shenk with a 146 while third went to Ray Wyant, Jack Wolfgang and Bob Smiley with a 154.
Jeff Emerick was closest to the pin on No. 7, Michael Robinson had the closest second shot on No. 15 and Wyant won the longest putt on No. 16.
q q q
DuBOIS — The Treasure Lake Women’s Golf Association played using Stableford scoring at the Silver Course on Thursday.
First place went to Vicki Struble with a score of 39. Second went to Anita Todd with a 26. Two tied for third as Sue Tench and Mary Reed fired 34s. Darla Hawley and Marian Gray tied for fifth with a 33 each while Helen Gribel shot a 31 for seventh.
Birdies went to Todd on No. 9, Hawley on No. 1 and Ginny Libby on No. 10.
Chip-ins were had by Mary Ann Piccirillo on No. 6 and Deb Mohney on No. 11.
q q q
DuBOIS — The “Golf Nuts” played at DuBois Country Club on Wednesday and the team of Don Woods, Tom Haag, Ron Rosman and Dave Beane won with a score of 392.
Second went to the foursome of Fran Inzana, Tom Murray, Tom Mortimer and Steve Howard with a 400.
Inzana shot the low gross for the day with an 87. Quota points went to Haag and Frank Foulkrod with 36 each. Inzana and Mortimer tied with 35s.
The league will play next week at Cable Hollow in Warren.