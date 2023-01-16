ECC runs past Kane
KANE — The Elk County Catholic boys basketball team used a strong first half to run past Kane, 57-29, Monday night.
The Crusaders outscored Wolves 41-10 in the first two quarters to seize control of the game before calling off the dogs so to speak in the second half.
Elk County’s Jordan Wasko led all scorers with 15 points, while Colby Nussbaum and Wil Wortman joined him in double figures with 10 each. Michael Jacobs added nine and Adam Straub six.
Ricky Zampogna led the Wolves with nine points.
Kane won the JV game 32-27, Charlie Geci scoring 10 for ECC.
The Crusaders (13-1) play at Ridgway Friday night.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 57, KANE 29
Score by Quarters
ECC 19 22 8 8 — 57
Kane 6 4 8 9 — 29
ECC—57
Jordan Wasko 4 3-4 15, lance O’Neill 0 2-2 2, Michael Jacobs 4 0-0 9, Colby Nussbaum 4 2-4 10, Adam Straub 1 4-6 6, Noah Cherry 0 3-4 3, Bobby Urmann 0 0-1 0, Joe Toncich 0 0-0 0, Timmy Brannock 0 0-2 0, David Anderson 1 0-0 2, Wil Wortman 4 2-2 10, Charlie Geci 0 0-2 0. Totals: 18 16-27 57.
Kane—29
Ricky Zampogna 4 1-2 9, Daniel Paul 0 1-2 1, Sam Lundeen 2 1-2 5, Landon Darr 1 0-0 3, Dane Anderson 1 2-2 4, Brock Wensel 0 0-0 0, Kyle Zook 0 0-0 0, Scott Szymanski 3 1-1 7, Kaden Smith 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 6-9 29.
Three-pointers: ECC 5 (Wasko 4, Jacobs), Kane 1 (Darr).
Lady Raiders lose
FRILLS CORNERS — Jumping out to a 15-point halftime lead, North Clarion made it a non-league season sweep of visiting Brookville with a 54-34 win Monday night.
North Clarion stayed unbeaten at 13-0, leading 32-17 at halftime and outscoring the Lady Raiders 22-17 the rest of the way. Lily Homan and Ainsley Hartle each scored 12 points while Emma McFarland finished with 11 points.
The Lady Raiders (2-10), who lost to the She-Wolves 60-43 in the season-opener at their own tip-off tournament, got 13 points from Reggan Olson and eight points from Hannah Lundgren.
The Lady Raiders host St. Marys Friday.
Pens beat Ducks in OT
PITTSBURGH (AP) — A third-period lead over one of the worst teams in the NHL suddenly gone and well aware his club is fighting through a midseason malaise, Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan braced for a letdown.
Bryan Rust scored with 25 seconds left in regulation to tie it and Jake Guentzel beat John Gibson 33 seconds into overtime as the Penguins rallied for a 4-3 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Monday night.
Pittsburgh appeared to be reeling after goals by Anaheim’s John Klingberg and Trevor Zegras just over four minutes apart turned a 2-1 Penguins lead into a 3-2 deficit with 4:20 left in regulation.
Instead, Pittsburgh turned up the pressure, with Rust getting his first goal since Dec. 22 thanks to a pretty backhand feed from Guentzel in front that gave Rust a wide-open net to shoot at.
The Ducks had the first chance in the extra period when Zegras broke in all alone on Casey DeSmith. Yet rather than shoot, Zegras tried a drop pass to Cam Fowler that Fowler couldn’t convert.
Guentzel and Sidney Crosby raced the other way, with Guentzel beating Gibson from in close to snap a two-game skid and avoid a potentially crushing loss.
Jason Zucker scored his 11th goal this season on his 31st birthday and Evgeni Malkin added his 15th for Pittsburgh. DeSmith stopped 26 shots to win for just the second time in his last seven starts.