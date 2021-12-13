Bowling Honor Roll
Quite a bit of rollers made this week’s honor roll from a variety of leagues. In the Town and Country league, Zack Good rolled a 274 single game.
The Sportsmans league saw a slew of bowlers from both Divisions A and B. Jackie Mitskavich had a 717 series while Tim Dennis, Scott Orcutt and Shane Frantz each made it via single games. The trio bowled 279, 277 and 276, respectively.
The DuBois Juniors league also had a host of bowlers, with Melia Mitskavich and Amanda Decker making it via a series with a 695 and 682, respectively. For top games, Makayla Nicastro rolled a 248. Mitskavich and Decker also had high single games of 238 and 237.