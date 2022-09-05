ECC girls win title
ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic volleyball team went a perfect 8-0 in set play Saturday to take home the championship at the 25th Annual Elk County Volleyball Tournament, which was held at Elk County Catholic High School.
The Lady Crusaders went 6-0 in pool play, sweeping Ridgway (25-11, 25-12), Johnsonburg (26-24, 25-19) and St. Marys (25-12, 25-17), to reach the finals.
Johnsonburg proved to be the other finalist, as the Ramettes swept its other two matches outside the loss to ECC. They beat St. Marys (25-13, 25-22) and Ridgway (25-17, 25-23). St. Marys (2-6) was third in pool play, with both its set win coming vs. Ridgway (0-6), 25-20, 25-13.
Elk County Catholic then swept Johnsonburg in the finals, 25-9, 25-16, while St. Marys bested Ridgway in the one-set consolation match, 30-20.
The All-Tournament Team finished two Lady Crusaders — junior outside hitter Tori Newton and senior middle hitter Madison Marzullo — two Ramettes in seniors Alaina Sherry (outside hitter) and Julia Jones (outside hitter).
St. Marys senior Olivia Smith (middle hitter) and Ridgway senior Alayna Viglione (defensive specialist) rounded out the All-Tournament Team.