Rovers top Crusaders
BROCKWAY — The Brockway boys soccer team shut out Elk County Catholic, 2-0, Wednesday night at Frank Varischetti Field to compete a sweep of ECC on the evening.
The Lady Rovers opened the girls-boys doubleheader with a 1-0 victory.
Brockway got goals from Jared Marchiori and Dylan Antonuccio, with Alex Carlson and Noah Adams recording assists.
The Rovers are back in action tonight at Punxsutawney.
Lady Chucks blank Lady Tide
PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney girls soccer team got a pair of goals from Avary Powell on its way to a 4-0 victory against Curwensville on Wednesday.
Powell scored the first two goals of the game, with teammate Mary Grusky added a score of her own to make it 3-0 at the half. Lydia Miller added a second-half goal to set the final.
Rachel Houser made nine saves to record the shutout in net, while Mackenzie Wall made 10 saves for the Lady Tide.
Punxsy finished the game with a 14-9 advantage in shots.
The Lady Chucks are right back at it tonight when they host Brockway.
Punxsy spikers fall
PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney volleyball team lost in straight sets to visiting A-C Valley Wednesday, 25-20, 25-12, 25-22.
Ciara Toven, Morgan Riggie and Samantha Griebel each had three kills for the Lady Chucks, while Danielle Griebel had 10 assists. Emma Galando recorded 16 digs.
Punxsy is back in action tonight at home against Brookville.
DCC junior high results
DuBOIS — The DuBois Central Catholic 7th and 8th grade girls basketball teams opened the season by splitting game against Kane and Punxsutawney.
Both teams opened the season with wins at Kane.
The 7th graders won 25-17, with Jillian Morgan leading the way with 12 points. The 8th graders won 30-15. Julia Sebring had eight points for DCC, while Kairys Martini added six.
Both teams played Punxsy on Wednesday and suffered setbacks.
The 7th grade team fell 38-6. Morgan scored four of this six points. The 8th grade game was closer, but the Lady Chucks took home a 34-24 victory. Tatelyn Jones led the Lady Cardinals with six points.
Central Catholic is back in action Friday at home against Ridgway.