DuBois Minor girls advance
DUBOIS — The DuBois Minor League All-Star softball team stayed alive in the District 10 Tournament with a 15-0, 3-inning victory Friday evening against Potter/McKean at Heindl Field.
The contest was a nice bounce back by DuBois following a 9-1 loss to Punxsutawney Wednesday night and earned DuBois a rematch with Punxsutawney in the District 10 championship game Tuesday night in Punxsy.
The win also was DuBois’ second 15-0 victory against Potter.McKean in the tournament, as the teams played in Port Allegany in DuBois’ tourney opener last Saturday.
Friday’s second meeting went much like the first, as DuBois was patient at the plate and worked a lot of walks. DuBois had just three hits in the game — two by Capri Weyand who finished 2-for-3 with an inside-the-park home run.
Bryanna Wilmoth also had a single and scored twice for DuBois.
Weyand got the start in the circle and tossed a 3-inning no-hitter. She struck out nine and walked four.
Brookville Minor boys win
ROULETTE — Posting big innings of seven and five runs, the Brookville Minor League (9-10-year-old) All-Star Baseball team dumped Potter/McKean in a District 10 elimination game Friday night.
Brookville, the home team via the coin flip, scored seven runs in the second inning then after Potter/McKean got to within 7-6 with five runs in the top of the third, scored four runs in the third and walked off with a 10-Run Rule decision with five runs in the bottom of the fourth.
The win gets Brookville a home game against Punxsutawney Tuesday at Zufall Field starting at 6 p.m.
Cooper Peterson had three hits and drove in four runs to key Brookville’s offense while Connor and Sawyer Lewis each had two hits apiece.
In the second, Brookville sent 12 batters to the plate and got run-scoring singles from Bently Myers, Harris Whitling, Peterson and Blake Burkett. Peterson ripped a two-run double in the third and Sawyer Lewis singled in a run.
Then in the bottom of the fifth up 11-6, Brookville put the first five batters on base and all five scored as Max Shaffer, Connor Lewis and Peterson singled in runs and Sawyer Lewis drove in two more runs with a single to enact the 10-Run Rule.
Sawyer Lewis struck out four batters in 2 1/3 innings to get the win on the mound while Walker Lindermuth whiffed two in 1 2/3 innings.
Hunter-trapper course
PENFIELD — The Pennsylvania Game Commission will conduct a Hunter Trapper Education course at the Moshannon Bureau of Forestry Annex building Tuesday, July 19, and Wednesday, July 20, from 6-9:30 p.m.
This is a two day course and participants must attend both days to pass the course. This course is required by the Pennsylvania Game Commission to purchase a hunting license.
Class size is limited to the first 40 students to register. To register, log on to the Game Commission website and click on Hunter Education and then on calendar and go to July 19 and register for the class located at Moshannon State Forest.
For more information or assistance, contact Dave Sylvis at 814-603-2299 or 814-371-8596 or email ajdsylvis@verizon.net.
The class is free of charge paid for by the Pennsylvania Game Commission. All new hunters must complete this course to purchase a hunting license.