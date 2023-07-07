Senators blast Chiefs
REYNOLDSVILLE — The Sykesville Senators captured an 18-5, 6-inning mercy-rule victory in walk-off fashion Thursday evening against the visiting Clearfield Chiefs.
Shane Price delivered that walk-off blow, a grand slam to cap a huge 10-run bottom of the sixth to set the final. Price also had a two-run homer as he finished the night with six RBIs to go along with two walks.
Dan Wascovich pitched a complete game to earn the win.
League-leading Sykesville improved to 12-2 with the win and plays at Clearfield Sunday before wrapping up the regular season at home Tuesdsay against Rossiter.
McCutchen goes on IL
PHOENIX (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates placed outfielder/designated hitter Andrew McCutchen and third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes on the 10-day injured list Friday.
McCutchen, whose move was retroactive to Thursday, is out with right elbow inflammation. Hayes, who had just been activated from the IL on Thursday, is still dealing with lower back inflammation. They will miss a minimum of 10 days but four of those are over the All-Star break.
McCutchen, the 2015 NL MVP with Pittsburgh who returned to the team this season on a one-year deal, is batting .268 with 10 homers and leads the Pirates with a .383 on-base percentage. Hayes is batting .252 with five homers and leads the majors with five triples.
The Pirates activated first baseman Ji-Man Choi from the 60-day IL, where he had been sidelined since mid-April with a left Achilles tendon strain. He started Friday’s game at Arizona as the DH. Pittsburgh recalled RHP Cody Bolton from Triple-A Indianapolis.