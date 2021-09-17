Lady Rovers top Punxsy
PUNXSUTANEY — The Brockway girls soccer team found itself on the winning side of yet another close game Thursday, as the Lady Rovers bested host Punxsutawney, 2-1.
Amanda Decker netted both Brockway goals, with Bailey Allison and Danielle Wood each notching assists.
Olivia Bish scored for the Lady Chucks.
Brockway travels to Kane today, while Punxsy hosts Redbank Valley on Monday.
Dutch win tri-match
KANE — The St. Marys boys golf team won a tri-match at the Kane Country Club on Friday.
The Flying Dutchmen posted a team score of 214 to edge Bradford (217) and also top host Kane (226).
Bradford’s Spencer Cornelius fired a one-under 34 to edge Kane’s Curt Barner (35) by a stroke for medalist honors. Bradford’s Jake Franz (37) and St. Marys’ Vinnie Lenze (39) also broke 40 on the day.
Lucas Benjamin carded a 40 to aide in the Dutchmen’s victory, while Cole Cousins (41), Anthony Nedzinski (45) and Ethan Schlimm (49) rounded out St. Marys’ scoring.
Bradford got a 47 from Clayton Brinsky, while Brayden Wilt and Declan Smith shot a 49 and 50, respectively.
After Barner, Kane had two golfers in the 40s in Max Bizzak (42) and Derek Peterson (43), while Ryan Huber shot a 50 and Kaden Smith a 56.