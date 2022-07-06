Crawford hole-in-one
FALLS CREEK — Nate Crawford used a driver to record a hole-in-one on the par-4, 272-yard 10th hole at Beechwoods Golf Course on Sunday. The ace was recorded by Vraj Shah.
Area golf results
FALLS CREEK — The Beechwoods Golf Course Thursday Morning Seniors League held a Scramble/All Putt Out event on June 23, and the trio of Tim Pleacher, Don Guthridge and Mike Slimmer captured top honors with a 205.
There was a tie for second between the trios of Ed Wojcick-Jeff Emerick-Ray Lockitski and Butch Martell-Wayne London-Myles Kilmer, with 206s.
Pleacher was closest to the pin on No. 3, while Emerick made the longest putt on No. 11. London had the closest second shot on No. 12.
The league then held a Shamble event last week (june 29), with the quartet of Don Guthridge, Bill Hicks, Ray Lockitski and Jack Wolfgang placing first with a 212.
Second place (217) went to Bert Schenk, Jeff Norris and Mike Robinson, while Tim Pleacher, Wayne London, Jeff Emerick and Jack Wolgang were third with a 222.
Lockitski made the longest putt on No. 9, while Pleacher had the closest third shot on No. 13. Emerick recorded the closest second shot on No. 16.
q q q
TROUTVILLE — The duo of Jim London and Colton Gearhart shot a 72 to take home first-place honors in Kenterra Golf Course Open League action on June 22.
Mark Spila and Craig Bukousky tied for second with Ed Serge and Jim McAfoos, with both teams shooting a 74.
McAfoos was closest to the pin on No. 2, while Nate Crawford had the closest second shot on No. 4 and made the longest putt on No. 8. Crawford also shot the low gross of the day with a 35, with Spila posting the low net at 34.
This past week (June 29), Steve Davis and Fr. Mark Mastrian teamed up to capture first place with a 65.
There was a tie for second between the teams of Craig Bukousky-Teresa Kennis and Dan Stamler-Bob Muth, both of whom shot 71s.
Nate Crawford had the closest second shot on NO. 10 as he chipped in. Stamler was closest to the pin on No. 14 and had the longest drive on No. 16.
Crawford shot a 34 for the low gross of the day, with Stamler and Fr. Mastrian tying for low net honors (32)
