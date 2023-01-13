Lady Rovers top Cameron
EMPORIUM — The Brockway girls basketball team used a strong defensive effort and solid night at the foul line to upend host Cameron County, 36-26, Friday night.
Brockway (3-10), which has now won 2 of 3 after a 5-game losing skid, led 14-7 at the break before finishing off the Lady Red Raiders in the fourth quarter by hitting 7 of 11 free throws in the final eight minutes. Brockway was 11 of 18 at the stripe in the game, while Cameron (1-10) was just 2 of 8.
Madelyn Schmader led Brockway with a game-high 14 points and added nine rebounds, while younger sister Sophia Schmader had nine points and 15 rebounds. Raegan Gelnette added seven points for the Lady Rovers despite getting into early foul trouble on a night when Brockway ha just seven players suit up.
Brockway returns to action Wednesday at Johnsonburg.
BROCKWAY 36, CAMERON COUNTY 26
Score by Quarters
Brockway 9 5 10 11 — 36
Cameron Co. 4 3 11 8 — 26
Brockway—36
Sophia Schmader 2 4-6 9, Mya Freemer 0 0-0 0, Rheanna Spinda 0 0-0 0, Mallory Smith 1 1-2 3, Maddie Mortimer 1 0-0 3, Raegan Gelnette 3 0-0 7, Madelyn Schmader 4 6-10 14. Totals: 13 11-18 36.
Cameron County—26
Ava Hilfiger 4 0-0 8, Elyse Umble 2 0-0 4, Aaralyn Robinson 1 0-0 2, Jordyn Skillman 0 1-2 1, Navaeh Spaeth 3 0-1 6, Renee Earle 2 1-2 5. Totals: 12 2-8 26.
Three-pointers: Brockway 3 (S. Schmader, Mortimer, Gelnette), Cameron Co. 0.
DCC girls top Kane
KANE — The DuBois Central Catholic Lady Cardinals bested Kane, 42-32, Friday night to win its second straight to get back within a game of .500 at 6-7 on the season.
The Lady Cardinals built a 21-10 halftime lead only to see Kane win the third quarter 14-7 to make it a game at 27-24. However, DCC responded in the fourth, outscoring the Lady Wolves 15-8 to come away with the 10-point victory.
Kayley Risser led DCC with a game-high 19 points, including eight in the fourth quarter to help seal the win. Hope Jacob added seven, five in the fourth, while Lexi Berta had six points.
Central Catholic is right back at it this afternoon against Redbank Valley in a game that will be played at Penn State DuBois at 4:30 p.m.
DUBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 42, KANE 32
Score by Quarters
DCC 9 13 7 15 — 42
Kane 4 6 14 8 — 32
DCC—42
Kayley Risser 8 3-5 19, Emma Elensky 2 0-1 4, Jessy Frank 1 0-0 2, Marina Hanes 1 2-4 4, Lexi Berta 3 0-0 6, Lauren Davidson 0 2-3 2, Hope Jacob 3 1-2 7, Rose Whipple 0 0-0 0, Julia Sebring 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 8-15 42.
Kane—32
Jekeliek 2 102 5, Anderson 3 0-0 6, Hillman 1 0-0 2, Smith 5 0-1 13, Tigani 1 0-0 2, Haight 1 0-2 2, Danielson 1 0-0 2, Iak 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 1-5 32.
Three-pointers: DCC 0, Kane 1 (Smith).
Rovers fall at Curwensville
CURWENSVILLE — The Brockway Rovers boys basketball team suffered a 56-16 road loss to Curwensville on Friday evening.
Without Brockway’s top scorer in Alex Carlson, the Golden Tide outscored the Rovers 34-11 in the first half as they continued to pull away throughout.
Bradey Hughes and Aiden Wilcox led the Rovers with five points each while Curwensville’s Dan McGarry scored a game-high 14 points.
Brockway (1-11) hosts Johnsonburg on Tuesday.
CURWENSVILLE 56, BROCKWAY 16
Score by Quarters
B’way 7 4 3 2 — 16
C’ville 19 15 10 12 — 56
Brockway—16
Isaac Crawford 0 0-0 0, Brady Demonte 0 1-2 1, Bradey Hughes 2 0-0 5, Reese Yahner 1 0-1 2, Aiden Grieneisen 1 1-2 3, Aiden Wilcox 2 1-2 5, Caine Brubaker 0 0-0 0, Vinny Cavalline 0 0-0 0, Adam Lin 0 0-0 0, Ryan Crawford 0 0-0 0, Jacob Newcamp 0 0-0 0. Totals: 6 3-7 16.
Curwensville—56
Andrew Wassil 2 4-5 8, Dan McGarry 4 6-6 14, Davis Fleming 4 2-2 12, Parker Wood 2 2-2 6, Chandler English 3 1-2 8, Grant Swanson 2 0-0 4, Braden Holland 0 2-4 2, Hunter Tkacik 0 0-0 0, Ty Colton 0 0-2 0, Ayden Sutika 1 0-0 2, Louie Tkacik 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 17-23 56.
Three-pointers: B’way 1 (Hughes), C’ville 3 (Fleming 2, English).