DuBois tops DCC in air rifle
DUBOIS — The DuBois rifle team bested DuBois Central Catholic, 1399-1289, in an air rifle match Thursday that featured personal-best scores on both sides.
DuBois was led by Ella Sprague, who shot a match-high 294. Teammates Dominic Vizza and Liadan Conner-Park followed with a personal-bests of 282 and 281, respectively, to post the second and third best scores of the match.
Alexia Austin added a 274 for DuBois, while Emily McClelland rounded out the team’s scoring with a personal-best 268.
Anthony Sago didn’t factor into the Beavers’ scoring but also had a personal-best with a 240.
As for DCC, Elle Osterman posted a personal-best 280 to lead the way. That scored was the fourth-highest on the day.
Andrew Reiter added a 267, with Brady Snyder (255), Barak Clouser (252) and Garrett Porter (235).
DuBois also won the JV match 284-277.
DuBois Jack Elias led all shooters with a 96, while Alex Sprankle and Morgan Hoare each had a 94.
Owen Mullins led DCC with a 94, with Ellie Gow and Jack Roy shooting 93 and 90, respectively.
DuBois closes out the regular season today with a home match against Bishoop Carroll at 5 p.m.
Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — Plenty of bowlers made this edition of the honor roll across numerous leagues.
In the Fat Kid’s Sports Bar league, Ryan Mitskavich made honors with a 792 series and a 280 high game. League mates joining him with single games of 280 included Austin Troutman and Andy Werner.
Mitskavich also made honors via the Owens Brockway league as he rolled an 804 series and a high game of 279.
In the Gold league, Cam Tilson Jr. and Chuck Dietz picked up honors via a series with a 755 and 754, respectively.
DuBois Juniors saw Melia Mitskavich roll a 689 series and a top game of 258.
In the Sportsmans league, Jackie Mitskavich had a series of 288 while Derek Marshall rolled a high game of 288, both of which took place in Division A play.