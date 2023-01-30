Brockway boys top Fires
MARIENVILLE — For the second time in three days, the Brockway Rovers boys basketball team took down the Forest Area Fires. As the Rovers won 62-15 in Brockway on Saturday, Monday night had the visiting Rovers winning 65-17.
The Rovers scored 20 points in the first quarter and 20 more in the second for a commanding 40-8 halftime lead.
Also pacing Brockway for the second time in three days was Aiden Wilcox as he scored 20 points Monday night, including four three-pointers. Teammate Bradey Hughes also had 16 points while Alex Carlson chipped in with nine.
Brockway (3-13) hosts Sheffield on Wednesday.
BROCKWAY 65,
FOREST AREA 17
Score by Quarters
B’way 20 20 14 11 — 65
Forest 5 3 3 6 — 17
Brockway—65
Alex Carlson 4 1-1 9, Bradey Hughes 5 4-5 16, Reese Yahner 2 2-6 7, Aiden Grieneisen 1 0-2 2, Aiden Wilcox 7 2-4 20, Caine Brubaker 1 0-1 2, Vinny Cavalline 0 0-0 0, Jacob Newcamp 1 0-0 2, Brady DeMonte 3 0-0 7, Ryan Crawford 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 9-19 65.
Forest Area—17
Warren Dashner 0 0-0 0, Keyon Custer 4 1-2 10, Mitch Bowden 0 2-2 2, Zach Cavill 1 0-0 2, Daniel Custer 0 0-0 0, Nathan Dietrich 0 0-0 0, Ezra Busch 1 0-0 3, Riley Russ 0 0-0 0. Totals: 6 3-4 17.
Three-pointers: Brockway 8 (Wilcox 4, Hughes 2, Yahner, DeMonte), Forest 2 (K. Custer, Busch).
Dutchmen upend Sheffield
ST. MARYS — The St. Marys boys basketball team jumped out to a 34-16 halftime lead Monday night against Sheffield and never looked back in a 58-34 victory.
St. Marys held the Wolverines to eight points in each of the first three quarters, while scoring 17 points in each of those quarters itself to all but put the game away heading into the fourth.
Tanner Fox and Charlie Coudriet each scored 15 points to lead the way for St. Marys. Zach Thorwart added eight points, while Tyler Mitchell and Quin Gavazzi each had six.
St. Marys (9-7) plays at Bradford Wednesday night.
ST. MARYS 58,
SHEFFIELD 34
Score by Quarters
Sheffield 8 8 8 10 — 34
St. Marys 17 17 17 7 — 58
Sheffield—34
Leihden Wortorson 4 0-0 8, Lucas McNeal 2 1-3 5, Connor Finch 4 1-2 9, Mason Silvis 1 1-2 3, Gage Mott-Macalush 1 0-0 2, Colby Barr 0 0-0 0, Dylan Hardwick 2 0-0 4, Allen Eaton 1 0-0 3. Totals: 15 3-7 34.
St. Marys—58
Tanner Fox 7 1-1 15,
Matt Davis 2 0-0 4, Anthony Nedzinski 1 0-0 2, Lucas Bauer 0 0-0 0, Tyler Mitchell 3 0-0 6 Quin Gavazzi 2 0-0 6, Charlie Coudriet 6 2-2 15, Ben Paul 0 0-0 0, Zach Thorwart 3 0-0 8, Alex Mertz 0 0-0 0, Ang Catalone 0 0-0 0, Dan Schutz 1 0-0 2. Totals: 25 3-3 58.
Three-pointers: Sheffield 1 (Eaton), St. Marys 5 (Gavazzi 2, Coudriet, Thorwart 2).
DAMS places 4 at invite
WEXFORD — The DuBois junior high wresting team competed in the North Allegheny Junior High Invitational on Saturday and had four wrestles bring home medals while placing 10th out of 25 teams.
Mateo Gallegos won the title in a loaded 87-pound bracket and was named the tourney’s Outstanding Wrestler for his performance.
“Mateo Gallegos won what was one of the most talented 87 pound brackets I’ve ever seen,” said DuBois coach Beau Bash. “There were a couple of state medalists in the bracket who finished lower in this tournament than they did in last year’s state tournament.
“Mateo handed at least one wrestler their first loss of the season, while beating a couple of state medalists on the day. In the finals, he beat a 2022 Ohio state champ in a hard fought 1-0 battle”
Jordan Bowser was fourth at 94 pounds, while Kendahl Hoare was fifth at 190 pounds and Peyton Geer sixth at 108. Teammate Tony Rodriguez fell one win of landing on the podium.
“I don’t think we could have placed much higher than 10th on the day,” said Bash. “Maybe we could have one a match or two here or there, but for the most part, we went out and wrestled hard all day and just made the most of our opportunities.”
DuBois (6-1) wrestles at Brockway on Tuesday.