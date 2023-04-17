Gearhart gets hole-in-one
DuBOIS — Vic Gearhart notched a hole-in-one at the DuBois Country Club on Monday, April 10.
Gearhart accomplished the feat on hole No. 2 from the gold tees at 117 yards.
Witnesses were Tom MacFall and Sam Petrucci.
Area Golf Results
FALLS CREEK — The Beechwoods Golf Course Thursday Morning Seniors League played a Scramble/Shamble last week with the foursome of Bill Hicks, Jeff Norris, Bob Fornauf and Jerry Sanko taking top honors with a 270.
In second was the team of Tim Pleacher, Jeff Emerick, Bob Smiley and Alan Groves with a 277.
Rounding out the podium was the team of Joe Ruscitti, Don Guthridge, Tom Herzing and Michael Robinson with a 289.
Herzing won closest to the pin on No. 3 and Groves had the closest second shot on No. 10. Wayne London also had the closest third shot on No. 13.
Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — There were just two honorees in the two leagues that reported results for this edition.
Ryan Mitskavich picked up honors in the Owens Brockway league as he rolled a top series of 768 while also having a best single game of 277.
The other honoree was Ray Reed, who rolled a 287 in Gold League action.