ECC softball beats Bradford
BRADFORD — The Elk County Catholic Lady Crusaders softball team took down the Bradford Lady Owls, 16-1, in four innings on Tuesday.
Lucy Klawuhn led the Lady Crusaders at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a double and four RBIs.
Elk County Catholic (3-2) had just six hits on the day, taking advantage of 14 walks by Bradford pitcher Kalie Dixon.
The Lady Crusaders were up 8-1 heading into the top of the fourth as ECC scored eight to put the 15-run mercy rule into play.
Emily Mourer got the win inside the circle, pitcher four innings and allowing just three hits and one run while striking out six.
The Lady Crusaders will have a full day tomorrow on the diamond. First, they will go to Heindl Field in DuBois to complete Monday’s suspended game against Brookville at 1:30 p.m., as ECC leads 6-0 in the bottom of the second with one out.
After that, ECC will then travel to Johnsonburg for another game set for 4:15 p.m.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 16,
BRADFORD 1, 4 innings
Score by Innings
ECC 440 8 — 16
Bradford 100 0 — 1
Elk County Catholic—16
Gabby Weisner 3000, Mackenzie Bille 0100, Lydia Anderson 3211, Emily Mourer 1112, Lucy Klawuhn 3334, Sydney Alexander 2311, Ellie Baron 2000, Reagan Bauer 0100, Caitlyn Vollmer 1001, Hope Farley 1000, Tessa Fledderman 1000, Kathrine Kirst 1201, Alexa Chamberlin 0100, Sarah Hasselman 0200. Totals: 18-16-6-10.
Bradford—1
Alanna Benson 2000, Kelsey Deming 2000, Kalie Dixon 2110, Madison Dougherty 2011, Desarae Luce 1000, Olivia Angel 2010, Payton Morgan 2000, Carli Perischini 0000, Alyssa Johnson 1000, Mallory Craig 0000. Totals: 14-1-3-1.
Errors: ECC 0, Bradford 1. LOB: ECC 4, Bradford 3. 2B: Mourer, Klawuhn; Dixon. SB: Alexander 2, Mourer, Klawuhn; Angel.
Pitching
Elk County Catholic: Emily Mourer-4 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 6 SO.
Bradford: Kalie Dixon-4 IP, 6 H, 16 R, 15 ER, 14 BB, 4 SO.
Winning pitcher: Mourer. Losing pitcher: Dixon.
Wells powers Rams to win
JOHNSONBURG — Johnsonburg catcher Ethan Wells had quite the day at the plate on Tuesday against Kane as he went 3-for-3 with three homers and seven RBIs as the Rams beat the Wolves, 16-0, in three innings.
Wells’ first inning homer was a solo shot. His second at-bat was a two-run homer and his third at-bat — also in the second inning — was a grand slam that gave the Rams a 12-0 lead at the time.
Collin Porter notched the win on the mound, throwing three innings and allowing just two hits while striking out four.
Johnsonburg (2-1) plays again today as they travel to Elk County Catholic for a 4:15 p.m. start.
JOHNSONBURG 16,
KANE 0, 3 innings
Score by Innings
Kane 000 — 0
J’burg 2(14)x — 16
Kane—0
Morris 2b 2010, Ackley cf 1000, Jekielek ss-p 1000, Peterson p-2b 1000, Everett 3b 1000, Darr lf 1000, Barner rf 1000, Ely c 1000, Wensel 1b 1000. Totals: 10-0-1-0.
Johnsonburg—16
Aiden Zimmerman ss 2321, Luke Zimmerman lf 2211, Camron Marciniak cf 2211, Ethan Wells c 3337, Domenic Allegretto 1b 1110, Kaden Dennis 2b 2111, Cameron Larkin ph 1010, Collin Porter p 1000, Eric Hoffman ph 1000, Caden Smiley rf 1212, Jefferson Freeburg 3b 1100, Erik Panebianco cr 0100. Totals: 17-16-11-13.
Errors: Kane 2, J’burg 0. LOB: Kane 2, J’burg 3. 2B: A. Zimmerman. HR: Wells 3. HBP: Smiley (by Peterson), Marciniak (by Jekielek). SB: Allegretto 2, Panebianco, Smiley, L. Zimmerman, A. Zimmerman.
Pitching
Kane: Peterson-1 2/3 IP, 7 H, 10 R, 10 ER, 3 BB, 5 SO, 1 HB; Jekielek-1/3 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO, 1 HB.
Johnsonburg: Collin Porter-3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO.
Winning pitcher: Porter. Losing pitcher: Peterson.