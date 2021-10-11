DuBois runners sweep meet
DuBOIS — The DuBois cross country teams swept a Senior Night tri-meet against Elk County Catholic and DuBois Central Catholic.
A full writeup on the meet will appear in Thursday’s Courier Express.
St. Marys spikes Punxsy
ST. MARYS — The St. Marys volleyball team swept visiting Punxsutawney, 25-17, 25-20, 25-18 Tuesday night.
Lindsey Reiter powered the Lady Dutch with 11 kills, 12 assists and four aces. Rylee Nicklas added eight kills, 14 assists and a team-high six aces, while Holly Anthony posted eight kills as well.
Ciara Toven led Punxsy with seven kills and five aces, while Samantha Griebel had five kills and seven digs. Sydney Hoffman had 15 digs.
“Unfortunately, we did not play particularly well tonight,” said Punxsy coach Glenn Good. “We gave away too many points in each set. We had 11 missed serves in the three sets. That is averaging almost 4 points per set. With the missed serves, we just do not get the chance to compete in that rally.”
St. Marys travels to Bradford on Monday, while Punxsy (4-9) travels to Brookville on Thursday.
ECC tops Sheffield
SHEFFIELD — The Elk County Catholic volleyball team swept host Sheffield, 25-11, 25-9, 25-16 Tuesday night.
Reagan Bauer led ECC with eight kills, while Tori Newton had seven kills, 12 assists and seven aces. Lucy Klawuhn also had seven aces, with Maddie Bierley chipping in five kills and two blocks.
The Lady Crusaders play at DuBois Central Catholic Thursday night.
Brockway volleyball falls
BROCKWAY — The Brockway volleyball team lost in straight sets to Kane, 25-17, 25-11, 25-18, Tuesday night.
Ciara Morelli had eight service points, two aces and eight digs, while Kalina Powell recorded 20 digs while scoring six points.
The Lady Rovers travel to West Forest Thursday night.
Area golf results
BROCKPORT — The “Golf Nuts” played at Scottish Heights Golf Course last Wednesday, and the team of Fran Inzana, Charlie Muth and Dave Heltman took home first place with a team score of 257.
Second went to George Heitzenrater, Tom Haag and Tom Mortimer with a 268, while the trio of Don Woods, Chuck Eldridge and Ed Pasi came in third with a 274.
Gary Starr shot the low gross with a 4-over par 75. Quota Points went to Heltman 46, Inzana 45, Starr 44 and Woods 43.
The league plays at Brockway Golf Course this week.
Braves reach NLCS
ATLANTA (AP) — Freddie Freeman homered off Milwaukee closer Josh Hader with two outs in the eighth inning and the Atlanta Braves advanced to the NL Championship Series for the second year in a row, finishing off the Milwaukee Brewers 5-4 on Tuesday night.
The Braves won the best-of-five Division Series three games to one, advancing to face either the 107-win San Francisco Giants or the 106-win Los Angeles Dodgers with a trip to the World Series on the line.
The game was tied at 4 when the Brewers brought on Hader to make sure it stayed that way. The hard-throwing lefty struck out Eddie Rosario and Dansby Swanson, but he couldn’t get past the 2020 NL MVP.
Freeman caught up with an 84-mph slider, launching a 428-foot drive into the seats in left-center — only the fourth homer all season off Hader.
Freeman celebrated wildly on his way around the bases, and popped back out of the dugout for a curtain call as the crowd of 40,195 roared.
Will Smith pitched a scoreless ninth for his third straight save in the series, while Tyler Matzek claimed the win with a perfect eighth.