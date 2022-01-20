DuBois rifle defeats DCC
DuBOIS — The DuBois rifle team picked up a 1385-901 victory over DuBois Central Catholic in an air rifle matchup.
DuBois Central Catholic only had four shooters take part.
DuBois’ Jeremy Wolfgang led the way with a personal best of 284. Other shooters rounding out the top five for the Beavers included Mia Edwards (280), Dominic Vizza (279), Zak Roy (274) and Ella Sprague (268).
DuBois Central Catholic’s shooters included Hayes Cooper leading the way with a 261, followed by Brady Snyder (242), Barak Clouser (243) and Taven Lukehart (155).
In junior varsity competition, DuBois won 288-255.
Madalynn Wilson and Colton Barrett each shot 97 while Kaelyn Korb had a 94. Elizabeth Osterman led DCC with a 96.
DuBois is back in action Wednesday against North Star.
St. Marys falls in double OT
ST. MARYS — The St. Marys boys basketball team fell in double-overtime to Cameron County Thursday night, 37-34.
Zack Thorwart led the Flying Dutchmen with 11 points.
Cameron County’s Hayden Brown scored 22 of his team’s 37 total points.
The Flying Dutchmen did pick up a win in the junior varsity game, however, with a 47-41 victory.
Anthony Nedinski had 18 points while Matt Davis chipped in with 13.
St. Marys is back in action Saturday as they travel to Coudersport for a varsity start of 7 p.m.
CAMERON COUNTY 37, ST. MARYS 34, 2 OT
Score by Quarters
CC 2 8 6 10 11 — 37
SM 8 6 5 7 8 — 34
Cameron County—37
Camdyn Allison 1 3-4 6, Alan Erickson 1 3-4 5, Brevin Lewis 0 2-2 2, Devin Fowler 0 0-0 0, Hayden Brown 8 4-4 22, Josh Beer 0 2-2 2, Landon Farren 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 14-16 37.
St. Marys—34
Tanner Fox 2 0-0 5, Tyler Mitchell 1 1-2 4, Hunter Hetrick 0 1-2 1, Ryan Bille 2 0-0 5, Zack Thorwart 4 0-0 11, Quin Gavazzi 3 0-1 8, Anthony Nedinski 0 0-0 0, Charlie Coudriet 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 3-5 34.
Three-pointers: CC 3 (Brown 2, Allison), SM 8 (Thorwart 3, Gavazzi 2, Fox, Mitchell, Bille).
Bowling Honor Roll
A handful made this edition of the honor roll, with one bowler garnering honors from two different leagues.
Jackie Mitskavich made it from both the Scotty’s Donuts Classic and Sportsmans leagues, the latter of which came from Division A. Mitskavich rolled a 790 series in Sportsmans play and had a single game of 299. In the Scotty’s Donuts League, Mitskavich had a 781 series and a high game of 267.
Also out of the Sportsmans league, Brandon Orsich bowled a 290.
In the Town & Country league, Krissa Lichvarcik bowled a 676 for a series and a high game of 279. Brian Hansell also had a single game of 275.