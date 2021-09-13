Brockway sweeps Forest
BROCKWAY — The Brockway volleyball team notched its first win of the season Monday night with a convincing sweep of Forest Area, 25-6, 25-6, 25-6.
Ciara Morelli led the Lady Rovers with 13 aces and six assists, while Lauren Rendos and Stephanie Stage each had three kills. Zoe Moore added six aces.
Brockway is back in action tonight at home against Elk County Catholic.
Gregory earns PSUAC honor
DuBOIS — Penn State DuBois sophomore Cate Gregory, a DuBois Area High School graduate, was named the Penn State University Athletic Conference (PSUAC) Volleyball Specialty Player of the Week for Week 1 of the season.
Gregory helped lift Penn State DuBois to a 2-0 start on the season at the USCAA Invitational at Penn State Beaver. She finished the event with 66 assists and added seven digs defensively.
Penn State DuBois, now 3-1 on the season, hosts Penn State Greater Allegheny tonight at 7 p.m.
Lady Raiders edge Redbank
NEW BETHLEHEM — Jazmines Sarvey-Vasquez and Autumn Walter scored first-half goals and goalkeeper Breanna McKendree shined in her first start in net as the Brookville Lady Raiders soccer team held off defending District 9 Class A champion Redbank Valley, 2-1, Monday afternoon.
The Lady Raiders (1-3) led 2-0 at halftime as Alayna Haight assisted on Walter’s goal.
Redbank Valley (2-2) cut the lead to one with under five minutes to go in regulation when Alexandra Shoemaker scored off an Ember Hetrick assist, but that’s as far as the rally went.
The Lady Raiders visit Port Allegany Wednesday.
DuBois junior high falls
DuBOIS — The DuBois 7th/8th grade football team lost to Punxsutawney, 34-8, on Thursday.
Jaxson Hanzely had a long touchdown run for the Beavers, while Trey Wingard connected with Alex Sago on the 2-point conversion. Sago also added a fumble recovery on defense.
DuBois (1-1) travels to Bald Eagle on Wednesday for a 4:30 p.m. kickoff.
Area golf results
TROUTVILLE — The duo of Eric Barrett and Greg Kennis Jr. won first place in Kenterra Golf Course Open League action last week with a score of 65.
Second went to Mike Weber and Rick Haney (66), while Jim McAfoos and Scott Mowrey were third with a 73.
Craig Bukousky had the closest second shot on No. 10, while Haney made the longest putt on No. 15. Cork Egolf was closest to the pin on No. 17.
Kennis Jr. shot the low gross of the day with a 32 and also the low net with a 31.
q q q
DuBOIS — The team of Butch Martell, Wayne London, Bob Smiley and John Showers shot a 228 to take home top honors in Beechwoods Golf Course Thursday Morning Senior League action on Sept. 2.
Alan Groves, Doug Powell, Don Guthridge and John Averill came in second with a 234, while Bill Hicks, Jeff Emerick, Tom Herzing and John Averill placed third with a 237.
Martell was closest to the pin on No. 3, while Groves had the closest second shot at No. 8. Bob Fornauf made the longest putt on No. 16.
This past week (Sept. 9), the quartet of Jack Amick, London, Smiley and Tim Pleacher won the league play with a -14. The runners-up were Bert Schenbk, Terry Stockdale, Guthridge and Dave Nulf with a -39, while Groves, Walt Kosiba, Showers and George Sanko were third with a -46.
Schenk had the second closest second shot on No. 4, while Stockdale made the longest putt on No. 10. London had the closest third shot on No. 18.
q q q
VOLANT — The Golf Nuts played at Green Meadows Golf Course in Volant last week, with first-place honors going to the team of Emory Keith, Tom Haag, Tom Murray and Terry Crawford with a 385.
Les Schlosser, Dave Beane, Dave Heltman and Gary Bisson tied the team of Fran Inzana, George Heitzenrater, Chuck Eldridge and Tom Maloney for second with 400s.
Keith shot the low gross for the day coming in with an 84. Quota Points were Keith 38, Beane and Murray 36. The Odd Man Out was Ed Pasi.
The league plays at Clarion Oaks this week.