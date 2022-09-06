DCC spikers sweep Brockway
BROCKWAY — The DuBois Central Catholic volleyball team swept host Brockway, 25-20, 25-22, 25-14, Tuesday night.
Kayley Risser led DCC with eight kills, while Emma Elensky had five. Marina Hanes led the Lady Cardinal service game with eight aces, while Melia Mitskavich had six.
As for Brockway, Lauren Rendos led the way with six kills and three digs. Stephanie Stage had three kills, a block and four digs, while Kalina Powell added nine digs, three kills and an ace. Savannah Ross recorded seven assists and Samantha Barber seven digs.
Both teams are back in action Thursday.
DuBois Central Catholic hosts Johnsonburg, while Brockway travels to ECC.
ECC spikers beat Ramettes
JOHNSONBURG — The Elk County Catholic Lady Crusaders volleyball team got a road win in four sets over the Johnsonburg Ramettes on Tuesday night, winning 25-18, 25-22, 25-27, 26-24.
Tori Newton led ECC with 17 kills followed by Reagan Bauer and Maddie Bierley with five each. Kiri Emmert had 27 assists and Lucy Klawuhn had four aces.
“We struggled with our passing tonight and that made running our offense a little tough,” ECC head coach Tricia Bauer said. “I am really proud of the girls tonight. It was a tough game and they never gave up. We found ourselves down a couple of times throughout the match and they battled back.”
Both teams are back in action on Thursday as Johnsonburg travels to DuBois Central Catholic while ECC hosts Brockway.