Senators down Chiefs
CLEARFIELD — The Sykesville Senators clinched the No. 1 seed for the Federation League playoffs on Thursday with a 9-4 win over the Clearfield Chiefs.
The win saw Sykesville finish the regular season with a 13-3 record.
Isaac Knarr pitched a complete game while walking four and striking out seven.
Clearfield finished the regular season at 3-12.
Federation League playoffs start on Tuesday with DuBois and Clearfield in a best-of-3 first round. Sykesville will then play the winner as the other semifinal will be between Rossiter and Brookville in a best-of-5 series.
Area golf results
DuBOIS — The Treasure Lake Women’s Golf Association held its weekly competition on Thursday with the foursome of Donna Burt-McAliley, Patty Trainor, Betsy Schuch and Helen Griebel taking top honors with a score of 125.
Second went to the team of Linda Paul, Anita Todd, Sharon Hay and Sue Tench with a 128. Third went to Darla Hawley, Marian Gray, Mary Reed and Peg Akers with a 130, while fourth saw the trio of Karen Deloia, Helen Garner and Bridget Brown shoot a 131.
Birdies went to Trainor on No. 17, Todd on No. 8 and Griebel on No. 13 and No. 16.
Chip-ins went to Griebel on No. 13 and Paul on No. 3.
q q q
FALLS CREEK — The Beechwoods Golf Course Thursday Morning Seniors league held a “hi-low schamble” this week.
First place went to the team of Jim Beck, Butch Martell, Walt Kosiba and Bob Smiley with a score of 156.
Second went to the team of Alan Groves, Don Guthridge, Tom Herzing and Bob Fornauf with a 159. Rounding out the podium with a 160 was the team of Ed Wojick, Bert Schenk, Jeff Norris and Bob Smiley.
Bill Hicks had the closest second shot on No. 4, Martell had the closest third shot on No. 13 and Wojick had the longest putt on No. 18.
q q q
BRADFORD — The “Golf Nuts” played at Pine Acres in Bradford on Wednesday with the team of Bob Radeker, Charlie Muth, Tom Mortimer and Don Woods taking top honors with a 353.
Second went to Gary Starr, John Kruse, Chick Eldridge and Tom Maloney with a 367.
Low gross of the day went to Radeker and Fran Inzana — both had 83s.
Quota points went to Mortimer (45), Eldridge (44), Radeker (43) and Inzana (41).
The group will play next week at Laurel Mills.