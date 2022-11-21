Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — Three bowlers made this edition of the honor roll.
Tim Oswalt came as close as you can get to a perfect game in the Gold League, as he rolled a 299. That score also helped propel him to a 762 series.
Jackie Mitskavich made it on three separate occasions. She rolled a 713 series and a top game of 257 in the Sportsmans League while also having a high game of 247 in the Gold League.
The third honoree was Carl Haymaker as he rolled a single game of 290 in the Owens Brockway League.
Falcons’ TE Kyle Pitts out
ATLANTA (AP) — Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts has a knee injury that will sideline him “in the short term,” coach Arthur Smith said Monday.
Smith added that it’s too early to know if Pitts, the No. 4 overall draft pick last year and a Pro Bowl pick as a rookie, will be placed on injured reserve.
“(General manager) Terry (Fontenot) and I will talk through the next 48 hours, and until we get confirmation from the full set of medical opinions and until everybody’s on the same page, then we’ll decide if we need to make a move or not,” Smith said.
Pitts was hurt in the third quarter of Sunday’s 27-24 win over the Chicago Bears. He caught an 18-yard pass over the middle and was hit low by Eddie Jackson. He stayed down on the field for a few seconds before walking off the field under his own power.
The Falcons (5-6) will likely turn to MyCole Pruitt to replace Pitts as Atlanta prepares to visit Washington (6-5) this weekend.
Pitts ranks second on the Falcons with 28 catches for 356 yards and two touchdowns.