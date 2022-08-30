DuBois spikes Punxsy
PUNXSUTAWNEY — Coming off a strong showing Saturday at the Forest Jills Tournament, the DuBois volleyball team swept host Punxsutawney, 25-11, 25-14, 25-15, in its first regular season match Tuesday night.
DuBois was led by Morgan Pasternak and Jess Pfaff, who had eight kills apiece. Emily Snyder led the offense with 22 assists, while Gabby Gulvas had 10 digs.
The Lady Beavers finished third at the 20-team Forest Hills Invitational on Saturday, losing in the semifinals.
DuBois is off until Tuesday when it hosts Ridgway.