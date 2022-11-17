Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — A total of seven bowlers made this most recent edition of the honor roll.
Zack Good made it on three different occasions in the Town & Country league. He rolled a 751 series while also notching two single games of 289 and 278. League-mate Casey Wolfe also had a high game of 279.
Will Wayne made the list this week after rolling a single game of 276 in the Sportsmans league in Division B play.
The DuBois Juniors league saw Melia Mitskavich roll a 656 series and a 236 single game while Amanda Decker had a single game high of 246.
Jackie Mitskavich was the Gold league’s lone honoree as she had a 695 series and a 258 high game.
Meanwhile, Ryan Mitskavich had the top series in the Owens Brockway league, bowling a 764.