DCC netters defeat Rams
JOHNSONBURG — The DuBois Central Catholic boys tennis team picked up a 5-2 win over Johnsonburg on Tuesday afternoon.
DuBois Central Catholic swept the singles matches to clinch the overall victory before the Rams took two out of three in doubles.
“Our top four played really well in their singles matches, which I think was a key, especially mentally, after losing three of four singles matches in our last match,” DCC head coach Andy Rice said. “We played with a lot of confidence today and that will be a key for some of our upcoming matches.”
Neel Gupta won 6-0, 6-0 over Eric Gustafson at No. 1 singles as Matt Volpe won at No. 2 with a hard-fought 6-4, 6-3 win over Gabe Heiberger.
“Matt Volpe was really solid today,” Rice said. “His opponent just kept hitting the ball back no matter what Matt hit him. Those are tough matches physically and mentally and I thought Matt did a great job handling that situation.”
Luke Fragle took down Alex Merritt 6-3, 6-0 at No. 3 and Tyler Baird completed the singles sweep with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Hunter Newman.
For doubles, Fragle and Volpe teamed up to beat Gustafson and Heiberger, 8-6, at No. 1.
Johnsonburg’s Merritt and Newman then beat Daniel Jordan and Westin Youngdahl, 8-2, at No. 2 and the duo of Robert Bowser and Ethan Streich defeated Haley Semancik and Nathan Irwin, 8-2, at No. 3.
DuBois Central Catholic (5-0) hosts Elk County Catholic on Wednesday while Johnsonburg travels to Punxsutawney on Thursday.
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 5,
JOHNSONBURG 2
Singles
1. Neel Gupta (DCC) def. Eric Gustafson, 6-0, 6-0.
2. Matt Volpe (DCC) def. Gabe Heiberger, 6-4, 6-3.
3. Luke Fragle (DCC) def. Alex Merritt, 6-3, 6-0.
4. Tyler Baird (DCC) def. Hunter Newman, 6-3, 6-3.
Doubles
1. Fragle/Volpe (DCC) def. Gustafson/Heiberger, 8-6.
2. Merritt/Newman (J) def. Daniel Jordan/Westin Youngdahl, 8-2.
3. Robert Bowser/Ethan Streich (J) def. Haley Semancik/Nathan Irwin, 8-2.