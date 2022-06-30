Sykesville downs Rossiter
ROSSITER — Sykesville scored eight runs in the first inning on nine hits en route to a 15-0 win over Rossiter in five innings in Federation League play on Thursday night.
The Senators had 18 hits overall and were led by Adam Fox. Playing in his first game this season, Fox had three hits and a home run while Jake Mowrey had three hits and five RBIs.
Phil Myers pitched the first four innings to take the win while Brandin Anderson threw a scoreless fifth. Ruben Taylor took the loss for Rossiter.
Rossiter had four hits — three off of Myers and one off of Anderson.
Both teams are on the road Tuesday as Sykesville travels to Brookville and Rossiter heads to Curwensville, with both set for a 6 p.m. start.