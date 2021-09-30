Lady Rovers spike Sheffield
BROCKWAY — The Brockway volleyball team bested Sheffield in four sets Thursday night, 25-23, 25-22, 20-25, 25-20.
Zoe Moore led the Lady Rovers with 13 service points, while Ciara Morelli had 10 points, 10 assists, three kills and five digs. Kalina Powell posted 17 digs and two aces.
Stephanie Stage led the Lady Rover hitters with seven kills to go along with three digs. Lauren Rendos had seven digs, four kills and four aces, while Savannah Ross chipped in four digs and six assists.
“It was a total team effort and much needed win,” said Brockway coach Darren Morelli.
The Lady Rovers play at the Redbank Valley Tournament on Saturday.
ECC girls edge Brockway
KERSEY — The Elk County Catholic girls soccer team edged visiting Brockway, 2-1, Thursday evening at Angela Huey Field in Kersey.
Elk County got goals from Seanna VanAlstine and Caitlyn Vollmer, while Bailey Allison scored off an assist by Amanda Decker for the Lady Rovers.
Brockway is back in action Saturday at home against Kane, while ECC travels to Brookville on Tuesday.
Rovers blank Crusaders
KERSEY — The Brockway boys soccer team continued its current run of dominant play with a 6-0 win against Elk County Catholic Thursday night at Angela Huey Field in Kersey.
Brockway got goals by six different players — Marcus Bennett, Noland Swanson, Jared Marchiori, Dylan Antonuccio, Dylan bash and Joe Hertel. Bennett added two assists, while Swanson, Marchiori and Johnny Knox also set up scores.
Jacob Maze recorded the shutout in net.
Brockway (10-0) hosts Kane on Saturday.
Brookville sweeps Bradford
BROOKVILLE — Winning its second straight game, the Brookville Lady Raiders volleyball team topped Bradford in straight sets, 25-21, 25-21, 25-17, Thursday night.
Now 3-6, the Lady Raiders avenged a five-set loss at Bradford from earlier in the season.
Mya Morey and Bella Hill led the Lady Raiders with six and five kills respectively.
Brookville visits Kane Monday.
ECC beats St. Marys
ST. MARYS — In the battle of St. Marys girls volleyball teams, Elk County Catholic took down St. Marys in straight sets Thursday night with a 25-14, 25-17, 25-15 win.
Tori Newton led the way for ECC with 12 kills followed by Madison Marzullo with nine and Maddie Bierley with eight. Moira Stanisch had 21 assists.
“Our serving helped us tremendously tonight,” Lady Crusaders coach Tricia Bauer said. “As a team we had 12 aces and only three serving errors in the whole match. Playing St. Marys, our cross town rivals, is always a mentally tough game, but I was really happy with how the girls pushed through to the end of the match. We tried a different line up tonight and I was happy with the way it flowed.”
St. Marys travels to Oswayo Valley Monday while Elk County Catholic hosts Brockway on Tuesday.
Bengals rally past Jaguars
CINCINNATI (AP) — Evan McPherson kicked a 35-yard field goal as time ran out to give the Cincinnati Bengals a 24-21 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night, spoiling Urban Meyer’s Ohio return.
Joe Burrow passed for 348 yards and two touchdowns to help the Bengals (3-1) overcome a 14-0 halftime deficit. Burrow, the top overall draft pick in 2020 outdueled the 2021 top pick, Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
Meyer coached Ohio State to the 2014 national championship. He was born in Toledo, grew up in Ashtabula rooting for the Bengals, went to college at Cincinnati, played safety for the Bearcats, got his first coaching job at nearby Saint Xavier High School in 1985, and has two sisters who still live in the area.
Cincinnati had two quick scoring drives to open the second half. James Robinson’s second rushing touchdown put Jacksonville (0-4) up again early in the fourth quarter. Burrow answered with a 31-yard touchdown pass to tight end C.J. Uzomah to tie it again.