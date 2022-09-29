Dutchmen top Kane
ST. MARYS — The St. Marys boys soccer team doubled up visiting Kane, 4-2, Thursday afternoon.
Kane scored the opening goal, but it was all St. Marys from there as the Flying Dutchmen scored three times before the break to grab a 3-1 lead. Jason McAnany scored two of those goals, one coming on a direct kick and the other assisted by Will Kenske. Caleb Keiper notched the third St. Marys goal in the opening 40 minutes.
kane made it 3-2 after the break, but a goal by Dutchman Liam Brem helped seal the victory.
St. Marys (5-6) hosts Forest Area on Monday.
DCC spikers fall
JOHNSONBURG — The DuBois Central Catholic volleyball team fell in straight sets, 25-5, 25-15, 25-21 Thursday night.
Jessy Frank led the Lady Cardinals with four kills, while Emma Elensky had three.
Bowling Honor Roll
DUBOIS — A trio of bowlers landed on the latest edition of the Bowling Honor Roll.
Austin Troutman had a 270 game in Week 3 action of the Fat Kids Sports Bar Tuesday League, while in the Town & Country League, Shawn Gregory and Jeff Krach rolled games of 279 and 278, respectively.