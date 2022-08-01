Matthews gets hole-in-one
DuBOIS — Steve Matthews recorded his first career hole-in-one at the Treasure Lake Silver Course on Thursday.
Matthews accomplished the feat on the 158-yard hole No. 12 using a 7-iron.
Witnessing Matthew’s hole-in-one were Joe Sbaffoni, Rich Bevan and Dick Rehermann.
Area Golf Results
DuBOIS — The Treasure Lake Women’s Golf Association played on Thursday with a game of low gross/low net.
Darla Hawley and Vicki Struble won the first flight gross with an 88 and 99, respectively. Net winners were Betsy Schuch and Mary Reuscher with a 70 and 76.
Second flight gross winners were Mary Reed with a 97 and Sue Vokes with a 104. Helen Griebel and Sue Tench tied for low net with a 74.
Mary Ann Piccirillo and Patty Trainor won third flight low gross with a 107 and 112 while Sharon Hay’s 73 and Luann Chiappeli’s 74 took top honors for low net.
The fourth flight saw Bridget Brown and Carol Prance win low gross with a 124 and 140, respectively. Nancy Kirkland and Peg Davis shot a 94 and 103, respectively, for low net.
Harley birdied hole No. 8 while chip-ins took place with Peg Akers on No. 6, Schuch on No. 13, Hay on No. 1 and Carol Korthaus on No. 15.