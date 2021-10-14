Rovers edge Gators
PORT ALLEGANY — The Brockway boys soccer team has collected its share of lopsided victories this season, but the Rovers proved Thursday they also can win a close one with a 2-1 win at Port Allegany.
Brockway got goals from Noah Adams and Marcus Bennett in the victory.
The Rovers (16-0) close out their regular season on Monday at Central Mountain.
Brookville sweeps Punxsy
BROOKVILLE — The Brookville volleyball team swept Punxsutawney, 25-14, 25-22, 26-24 Thursday in its annual Pink Night game.
Mya Morey led Brookville with 11 service points, including four aces, while Emaa Venesky had 15 digs.
Ciara Toven and Samantha Griebel each had eight kills to lead Punxsy, while Danielle Griebel posted 19 assists and 12 digs. Rachael Edny added three blocks and three kills, and Sydney Hoffman recorded 12 digs.
“We were missing some regulars in tonight’s game, but I can not say enough about how well the girls played tonight,” said Punxsy coach Glenn Good. “The kids took advantage of the opportunity in front of them and really stepped out of their comfort zone in the game.”
Brookville improved to 6-7 with the win.
Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — The Town & Country League enjoyed a big week as Kyle Stoddard rolled a 750 series, while Dalton Doverspike (287), Rich Pothoven (286) and Casey Wolfe (278) all posted games high enough to land on the latest edition of the Bowling Honor Roll.
Andy Werner also recorded a 276 game in the Scotty’s Donuts Classic.
Correction
Due to a typographical error, the name of St. Marys tennis player Mya Klaiber was misspelled in Thursday’s Courier Express. Klaiber and Caitlin Blessel won their No. 1 doubles match to help the Lady Dutch beat Punxsutawney, 5-0, to reach the District 9 Class AA Team Tournament finals.
Senators top Maple Leafs
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Anton Forsberg made a career-high 46 saves and the Ottawa Senators scored three times in the first period in a season-opening 3-2 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday night.
Playing hours after the Senators signed Brady Tkachuk to a seven-year contract extension, Tyler Ennis had a goal and an assist and Chris Tierney and Alex Formenton also scored. Forsberg started in goal with Matt Murray fighting a cold.
Tierney opened the scoring on a deflection at 8:31, Ennis tipped in a shot on a power-play with 1:02 left, and Formenton scored on a slap shot with 0.6 seconds remaining in the opening period.
Toronto goalie Peter Mrazek left the game after sustaining a groin injury on the final play of the second period. He made 23 saves, and Jack Campbell — the winner Wednesday night at home against Montreal — stopped 10 shots in the third.
Former Ottawa captain Jason Spezza and William Nylander had power-play goals for Toronto. Spezza made it 3-1 early in the third with a power-play goal, and Nylander connected with 11:10 to go.
The teams will meet again Saturday night in Toronto.