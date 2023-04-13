Early print deadline
Due to an early print deadline for today’s Courier Express, all stories for Thursday’s local sport events — including the DuBois Central Catholic at Elk County Catholic baseball and softball games — will appear in Saturday’s Tri-County Weekend.
Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — Three bowlers from the same league notched honors for this edition.
Brandon Cryster rolled an 811 series and a top game of 279 in Fat Kid’s Sports Bar league play. Fellow league members Cam Tilson rolled a 778 series and joined Cryster with a high game of 279, while Chuck Nicastro also rolled a 279 high game.