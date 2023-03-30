Rovers defeat Owls
BROCKWAY — The Brockway Rovers baseball team picked up its first win of the season Thursday with a 9-4 win over Bradford.
Brockway (1-3) jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the first two innings and led 7-3 after three innings as the Rovers racked up eight hits on the afternoon.
Ezra Swanson got the win as he pitched five innings, allowing seven hits and three runs while striking out eight. He also helped his own cause, going 2-for-4 at the plate with two RBIs.
Gage Park also went 2-for-3 from the leadoff spot as Swanson, Jeremy Swanson, Dylan Bash and Andrew Brubaker had a double each.
The Rovers travel to Johnsonburg on Monday.
Punxsy tops Brockway
PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Chucks picked up its first win of the year Thursday in a 5-2 home win over Brockway.
“We had a much better match tonight against Brockway,” Punxsy head coach Mike Emhoff said after the team was blanked by DuBois Central Catholic, 7-0, on Tuesday.
Punxsy swept the four singles matchups as Michael Setree beat Damon Tucker, 6-4, 6-0, at No. 1, Alex Deppen knocked off Adam Lin, 6-1, 6-0, at No. 2, Dana Smith defeated Aiden Wilcox, 6-3, 6-1, at No. 3 and Logan Conner beat Mason Bundy, 6-2, 6-4, at No. 4.
Setree and Deppen teamed up to defeat Tucker and Lin, 8-3, at No. 1 doubles.
“The singles players started strong and Mikey and Alex were strong at No. 1 doubles,” Emhoff said.
Brockway took No. 2 doubles and No. 3 doubles as Wilcox and Bundy teamed up at No. 2 and beat Abe Santos and Cody Pifer, 8-6, at No. 2 and Wesley Wolfe and Ethan McKiern beat Adem Kural and Gage Elliott, 8-5, at No. 3.
“Abe and Cody played a very close match at number two with many games going to deuce,” Emhoff said. “Adem and Gage played a similar match at three doubles with many games going to deuce. It was a big win to help with the boys’ confidence. We still have a lot of areas we need to work on, but they are progressing.”
Punxsy (1-1) travels to DuBois on Monday while Brockway (0-2) hosts Johnsonburg on Monday
PUNXSUTAWNEY 5, BROCKWAY 2
Singles
1. Michael Setree (P) def. Damon Tucker, 6-4, 6-0.
2. Alex Deppen (P) def. Adam Lin, 6-1, 6-0.
3. Dana Smith (P) def. Aiden Wilcox, 6-3, 6-1.
4. Logan Conner (P) def. Mason Bundy, 6-2, 6-4.
Doubles
1. Setree/Deppen (P) def. Tucker/Lin, 8-3.
2. Wilcox/Bundy (B) def. Abe Santos/Cody Pifer, 8-6.
3. Wesley Wolfe/Ethan McKiern (B) def. Adem Kural/Gage Elliott, 8-5.
St. Marys netters fall
BRADFORD — The St. Marys boys tennis team lost at Bradford, 5-2, Thursday afternoon in its season opener played at Pitt-Bradford.
The teams split the four singles matchups, but Bradford won all three doubles to secure the victory.
St. Marys got its wins from Luke Anderson and Dawson Krug, at No. 1 and 2 singles, respectively. Anderson knocked off Steven Williams, 6-1, 6-1, while Krug bested Peyton Haight, 6-2, 7-5.
The Dutchmen (0-1) host Clearfield on Monday.
BRADFORD 5, ST. MARYS 2
Singles
1. Luke Anderson (SM) deff. Steven Williams, 6-1, 6-1.
2. Dawson Krug (SM) def. Peyton Haight, 6-2, 7-5.
3. Max Shaw (B) def. Blake Hoffman, 6-4, 6-0.
4. Mitchell Strauss (B) def. Dean Rakeski, 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles
1. Strauss/Gabe Tate (B) def. Anderson/Krug, 9-7.
2. Shaw/Ward Kennedy (B) def. Hoffman/Riley Brennan, 8-4.
3. Bradford win by forfeit.