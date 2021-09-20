DuBois girls blank St. Marys
ST. MARYS — The DuBois girls soccer team got back to the .500 mark on Monday with a 6-0 win at St. Marys.
Emily Graeca netted a hat-trick, while Kara Tilson recorded the shutout in net to help DuBois even its ecord at 3-3.
Lexi Nissel opened the scoring when she headed home a goal off a pass by Kamryn Fontaine. Graeca then scored a natural hat-trick by netting the next three goals. Rachael Sickeri set up two of those goals.
Fontaine scored the Lady Beavers’ fifth goal off a Graeca assist, while Sickeri closed out the scoring with a goal of her own that was set up by Ariel Carney.
“Sickeri was the playmaker all day working hard to not only score but control the midfield,” said DuBois coach Steve Graeca.
DuBois travels to Altoona on Wednesday.
Lady Rovers roll to win
CURWENSVILLE — The Brockway girls soccer team rolled past the Curwensville Golden Tide, 6-1, Monday afternoon.
Danielle Wood and Bailey Allison each scored twice for Brockway, with Allison setting up two other goals. Wood also had an assist, as did Eva Bisbey and maddie Mortimer.
Amanda Decker and Madelynne Heckman each had a goal for the Lady Rovers, while Abby rebar scored for Curwensville.
Brockway plays at Port Allegany Thursday.
DuBois golfers top Punxsy
DuBOIS — The DuBois boys golf team made it 10 wins in 10 matches Monday the Beavers enjoyed another strong all-around day in a 171-197 victory against Punxsutawney at the DuBois Country Club.
DuBois’ Gavin Kaschalk captured medalist honors with a 39, while the trio of Cody Jaconski, Tyson Kennis and Landon Gustafson all shot 44s.
Kyle Nesbit led Punxsy with a 46, while Sawyer Hall had a 49. Jim Neese (50) and Jake Sikora (52) rounded out the Chucks’ scoring.
DuBois closes out its regular season today against DuBois Central Catholic, while Punxsy play at Brookville Thursday.
DuBois—171
Gavin Kaschalk 39, Cody Jaconski 44, Tyson Kennis 44, Landon Gustafson 44. Others: Brock Smith 46, Chooch Husted 51.
Punxsutawney—197
Jake Sikora 52, Jim Neese 50, Sawyer Hall 49, Kyle Nesbit 46. Others: Donny Neese 56, Dysen Gould 61.
Rover beat Golden Tide
LUMBER CITY — The Brockway boys golf team took down Curwensville at its home course Monday afternoon with a 192-217 victory.
Dylen Coder led the way for Brockway with a 45, followed by Weston Pisarchick’s 46. Troy Johnson fired a 50 and Dan Shugarts rounded out the team with a 51.
Curwensville was led by Davis Fleming’s 50. Also contributing for the Golden Tide were Landon Bailor with a 53, Zach Peters with a 56 and Kaceton Ciamacio with a 58.
Brockway is back in action today and hosts Brookville. Curwensville looks to get back on track Wednesday as they host DuBois Central Catholic.
Brockway—192
Dylen Coder 45, Dan Shugarts 51, Weston Pisarchick 46, Troy Johnson 50. Others: Parker Pisarchick 58, Chad Young 61.
Curwensville—217
Landon Bailor 53, Kaceton Ciamacio 58, Zach Peters 56, Davis Fleming 50. Others: Evan Losey 62, Phin Mileski 63.
ECC volleyball beats Kane
KANE — The Elk County Catholic Lady Crusaders volleyball team beat Kane in straight sets Monday, 25-16, 27-25, 25-15.
Tori Newton led the way with 10 kills followed by Madison Marzullo with seven kills and Maddie Bierley and Reagan Bauer with six kills each. Moira Stanisch had 17 assists.
“It is always good to win at Kane,” ECC head coach Tricia Bauer said. “They are a very good defensive team that never lets up. I feel like Monday games are always hard especially after playing at a tournament on Saturday. We were a little flat tonight and our communication needs to be better. We will have a couple of days of practice before our next game to fix some of these little things.”
Elk also won the JV contest 25-18, 26-24.
Lady Dutch win in 5
ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Lady Dutch volleyball team took five sets to beat the Ridgway Lady Elkers Monday night, scoring a 24-26, 25-22, 18-25, 25-15, 15-8 victory.
Lindsey Reiter lead the way with 21 service points — 13 which were aces. Olivia Dunmire had 16 points and four aces while Rylee Nicklas had 15 points with eight aces.
Lindsey Reiter and Payton Bauer also had six kills each.
“After getting down early in the match the girls never gave up,” St. Marys head coach Missy Nicklas said. “Great energy came from our student section tonight.”
The Lady Dutch junior varsity team won 25-22, 25-17 as Lexi Asti had 11 service points with nine aces. Ava Johnson had 10 service points and Mary Defilippi chipped in with six.
The Lady Dutch host Brookville today.)