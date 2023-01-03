Crusaders down Rovers
ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic boys basketball team picked up a 56-27 win over Brockway on Tuesday evening.
The Crusaders had 10 different players score on the night, led by Lance O’Neill and Colby Nussbaum’s eight points. Teammate David Anderson had seven while Jordan Wasko, Adam Straub and Noah Cherry had six each.
Alex Carlson led Brockway as he had a game-high 13 points.
The Crusaders also won the junior varsity game, 48-9. Charlie Geci led ECC with 11 points.
Elk County Catholic (7-1) plays again tonight as they travel to Punxsutawney.
Brockway (1-8) hosts Curwensville on Thursday.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 56, BROCKWAY 27
Score by Quarters
B’way 4 9 5 9 — 27
ECC 13 11 17 15 — 56
Brockway—27
Isaac Crawford 1 0-0 2, Brady Demonte 1 0-0 2, Bradey Hughes 0 0-0 0, Reese Yahner 2 0-0 4, Aiden Grieneisen 1 0-0 2, Aiden Wilcox 2 0-0 4, Alex Carlson 3 5-6 13, Vinny Cavalline 0 0-0 0, Jacob Newcamp 0 0-0 0, Ryan Crawford 0 0-0 0, Cain Brubaker 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 5-6 27.
Elk County Catholic—56
Jordan Wasko 2 2-2 6, Lance O’Neill 4 0-0 8, Michael Jacobs 1 2-2 4, Colby Nussbaum 3 2-4 8, Adam Straub 3 0-0 6, Noah Cherry 2 2-2 6, Bobby Urmann 1 0-0 2, Timmy Brannock 2 0-2 4, David Anderson 3 0-0 7, Wil Wortman 2 0-0 5, Charlie Geci 0 0-0 0, Frankie Smith 0 0-0 0, Joe Toncich 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 8-12 56.
Three-pointers: B’way 2 (Carlson 2), ECC 2 (Anderson, Wortman).
Lady Dutch top DCC
ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Lady Dutch basketball team notched a 35-29 road win over DuBois Central Catholic on Tuesday.
Jayssa Snelick paced the way for the Lady Dutch with 15 points as Izzy Catalone and Maura Caskey added six points each.
Rose Whipple led DCC with eight points while Kayley Risser and Lexi Berta had six points each.
St. Marys (9-1) is back in action Friday at Bradford while DuBois Central Catholic (4-5) hosts Elk County Catholic, also on Friday.
ST. MARYS 35, DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 29
Score by Quarters
DCC 9 9 2 9 — 29
St. Marys 16 6 9 4 — 35
DuBois Central Catholic—29
Faith Jacob 0 2-2 2, Kayley Risser 2 2-2 6, Jessy Frank 1 0-0 2, Marina Hanes 1 3-4 5, Lexi Berta 2 0-0 6, Emma Elensky 0 0-0 0, Rose Whipple 3 0-0 8, Lauren Davidson 0 0-0 0, Hope Jacob 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 7-8 29.
St. Marys—35
Alexa Schneider 2 0-0 4, Izzy Catalone 3 0-1 6, Olivia Eckels 1 0-0 2, Jayssa Snelick 6 3-3 15, Maura Caskey 1 4-6 6, Molly Hanslovan 1 0-3 2. Totals: 14 7-13 35.
Three-pointers: DCC 4 (Berta 2, Whipple 2), St. Marys 0.
DuBois girls fall
MARION CENTER — The DuBois Lady Beavers basketball fell to Marion Center on Tuesday evening, 49-46.
Madison Rusnica led DuBois with 16 points as Alexas Pfeufer had eight. Teammates Rylee Werner and Bree Weible chipped in with six each.
DuBois (6-3) travels to Ridgway on Thursday.
MARION CENTER 49, DuBOIS 46
Score by Quarters
DuBois 13 11 11 11 — 46
MC 9 17 10 13 — 49
DuBois—46
Rylee Werner 2 0-0 6, Kamryn Fontaine 2 1-2 5, Madison Rusnica 6 3-6 16, Bree Weible 2 2-2 6, Abbie McCoy 1 1-2 3, Alexas Pfeufer 3 2-2 8, Gabby Orzechowski 0 0-0 0, Maddy Orzechowski 1 0-0 2, Lynx Lander 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 9-14 46.
Marion Center—49
Ken. Elkin 1 1-2 4, N. Black 2 2-6 6, L. Miller 5 3-5 14, Kae. Elkin 8 1-8 19, M. Lipsie 1 2-2 4, B. Haggerty 1 0-0 2, M. Leasure 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 9-23 49.
Three-pointers: DuBois 3 (Werner 2, Rusnica), MC 3 (Miller 2, Ken. Elkin, Kae. Elkin).