Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — A couple of perfect games highlight this edition of the honor roll.
Ryan Mitskavich and Austin Troutman accomplished the feat with 300s in the Fat Kid’s Sports Bar Tuesday League play as Mitskavich also had a series score of 815.
Kyle Burkett almost made it three bowlers with perfect games, but he rolled a 299 in Sportsmans League play. Fellow league member Brandon Orsich came close as well with a 297 while Mitskavich had a top game of 289. Burkett also had a 756 series.
Melia Mitskavich and Amanda Decker made honors in the DuBois Lanes Junior League. Melia Mitskavich posted a 290 single game high while Decker had a 237. For a series, Melia Mitskavich had a 797 as Decker scored a 656.
Chuck Dietz was the lone honoree out of the Litts Club league as he rolled a 753 series while Nick Kuntz was the lone honoree for the Town & Country league, notching a single game of 279.
DAMS track wins
BROOKVILLE — The DuBois boys and girls middle school track and field teams picked up wins against Brookville on Wednesday.
The boys won 95-41 while the girls won 95.5-48.5.
Both teams are now 1-0 on the season are at Bradford on Wednesday.