Lady Crusaders pickup win
ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic Lady Crusaders volleyball team swept the Ridgway Lady Elkers in straight sets Tuesday night, 25-14, 25-13, 25-15.
“I am proud of how everyone played tonight,” ECC head coach Tricia Bauer said. “Each girl continues to improve. Our stats don’t reflect how everyone on the team played. Every single player chipped in tonight and contributed to the win.”
Tori Newton had 10 kills for the Lady Crusaders while Reagan Bauer had seven kills and three aces, Lucy Klawuhn had five kills and five aces and Gabby Weisner had three aces.
“Our middles didn’t get to put up big numbers tonight but they played the net really well,” Bauer said.
Elk County Catholic’s junior varsity team also won, 25-16, 25-19.
Both teams are back out on the court against Kane for the next game, with Ridgway hosting the Lady Wolves on Thursday and ECC traveling there next Tuesday.