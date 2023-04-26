Raiders rout Bradford
BROOKVILLE — Carson Weaver struck out eight and gave up two hits over five innings and the Brookville Raiders baseball team scored runs in all but one at-bat in a 12-2 five-inning win against visiting Bradford at McKinley Field Wednesday afternoon.
The Raiders posted a five-run third inning to go up 7-1. Bryce Weaver doubled with the bases loaded and all three runs came home with the help of two errors. Pierson Ruhlman singled in Weaver, then Dante Morey scored on a two-out wild pitch.
In the bottom of the fifth up 8-2, the Raiders plated four runs with one out to enact the 10-Run Rule. Four straight singles started the inning with Carter Kessler and Riley Smith driving in runs. Ladd Blake was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and Bryce Weaver singled in the game-ending run.
Bryce Weaver, Sam Krug and Smith each had two hits.
Now 5-7, the Raiders host Elk County Catholic Thursday.
Youth softball signups
DUBOIS — The DuBois Youth Girls Softball League will be holding sign ups for girls age 6-19 on Saturday, May 6, 13, & 20 from noon-4 p.m. at Gregory Field, located at 1595 Haag Road in DuBois.
It is a slow pitch league and everyone plays, no sitting the bench. People with questions can call Paul Bojalad 814-590-2990.