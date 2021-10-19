Lady Rovers top Ridgway
BROCKWAY — The Brockway girls soccer team captured its second win in as many days against Ridgway Tuesday, this time beating the Lady Elkers, 5-1, at Frank Varischetti Field to close out the regular season.
Danielle Wood scored four goals for the Lady Rovers, while Bailey Allison had the other.
Abby McAfee scored for Ridgway.
Brockway, which beat Ridgway 6-2 on Monday in Johnsonburg, finished the regular season with a 13-4 record.
DuBois spikes Punxsy
PUNXSUTAWNEY — The DuBois volleyball team swept host Punxsutawney, 25-13, 25-18, 25-21 Wednesday night.
Ciara Toven led Punxsy with six kills, while Kylie Diem had three kills and two blocks. Danielle Griebel had nine assists and eight digs. Samantha Griebel led the Lady Chucks with 17 digs, while Sydney Hoffman added seven.
“Overall, we played a good game,” said Punxsy coach Glenn Good. “We had some outstanding moments in the game. We did struggle with their tips, however. As each set progressed, we got better so we can take that forward.”
Statistics for DuBois were not available from the match.
DuBois closes out its regular season at the OLSH Tournament on Saturday, while Punxsy hosts Marion Center for Senior Night on Thursday.
DuBois JVs rout Warren
WARREN — The DuBois Area High School junior varsity football team improved its record to 6-1 with a 44-6 victory against Warren on Monday.
Offensively for the Beavers, Danny Dixon scored on a 3-yard run , while Carson Dombroski added a 1-yard run. Dixon also had an 80-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
Defensively, the Beavers scored four touchdowns.
Brennan Wells returned a blocked punt 31 yards for touchdown, while Drew Cook returned an interception 99 yards for a score. Carter Wilson added a 78-yard pick six, and Garret Nissel returned a fumble 16 yards four a TD.
Isaiah Korney rounded out the scoring with a two-point conversion catch from Dombroski.
The JV Beavers will be back in action at Mansell Stadium next Monday, Oct. 25th, at 6 p.m. against Moniteau.