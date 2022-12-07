Lady Beavers go to 3-0
MILL HALL — The DuBois Lady Beavers basketball team got to 3-0 on the season with a 45-28 road win over Central Mountain on Wednesday night.
“We got off to a nice start and a 15-5 lead after a quarter,” DuBois co-head coach Rodney Thompson said. “ We expanded the lead to 25-9 but (Central Mountain) went on a 7-0 run. but we ended the half with a three to take a 28-16 halftime lead.”
Thompson said the Lady Beavers held Central Mountain to just four points in the third quarter that gave them a 21-point lead, eventually winning by the 45-27 final.
Madison Rusnica led DuBois with 17 points while Alexas Pfeufer chipped in with eight and Teegan Runyon had seven.
DuBois (3-0) hosts DuBois Central Catholic tonight.
DuBOIS 45,
CENTRAL MOUNTAIN 28
Score by Quarters
DuBois 15 13 10 7 — 45
Central Mtn. 7 9 4 8 — 28
DuBois—45
Madison Rusnica 6 3-3 17, Bree Weible 1 0-0 2, Abbie McCoy 1 0-0 2, Alexas Pfeufer 3 0-0 8, Gabby Orzechowski 1 0-2 2, Maddy Orzechowski 0 0-0 0, Rylee Werner 0 0-0 0, Kamryn Fontaine 2 1-2 5, Teegan Runyon 3 0-0 7, Lynx Lander 0 2-2 2. Totals: 17 6-9 45.
Central Mountain—28
Macy Plowman 2 0-2 4, Danica Kelly 4 0-0 9, Tara Mader 1 0-0 2, Taylor Doyle 1 0-0 2, Kiahna Jones 2 3-6 7, Ava Doyle 1 0-0 2, Keely Rohrbach 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 3-8 28.
Three-pointers: DuBois 5 (Rusnica 2, Pfeufer 2, Runyon), Central Mtn. 1 (Kelly).
St. Marys stays unbeaten
HYDE — The St. Marys Lady Dutch basketball team took down the Clearfield Lady Bison, 58-35, on Wednesday evening.
The Lady Dutch outscored the Lady Bison, 34-17, in the first half en route to the road victory.
Four players were in double-figures for St. Marys, led by Izzy Catalone’s 14. Maura Caskey added 12 while Olivia Eckels and Jayssa Snelick had 10 each.
Cayleigh Walker led Clearfield with 12 points.
St. Marys also won the junior varsity game, 24-16.
The Lady Dutch (3-0) travel to Ridgway on Friday.
ST. MARYS 58,
CLEARFIELD 35
Score by Quarters
St. Marys 18 16 12 12 — 58
Clearfield 8 9 10 8 — 35
St. Marys—58
Alexa Schneider 2 0-0 4, Izzy Catalone 7 0-0 14, Olivia Eckels 4 2-2 10, Jayssa Snelick 5 0-2 10, Maura Caskey 6 0-0 12, Molly Hanslovan 2 0-2 4, Rosa DePrater 1 0-0 2, Avery Eckels 0 0-0 0, Raechel Brown 1 0-0 2. Totals: 28 2-6 58.
Clearfield—35
Hannah Glunt 2 0-0 6, Alayna Winters 1 0-0 2, Cayleigh Walker 4 4-4 12, Riley Ryen 3 0-0 8, Mia Helsel 3 0-0 7, Jaylee Gill 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 4-4 35.
Three-pointers: St. Marys 0, Clearfield 5 (Glunt 2, Ryen 2, Helsel).
DCS hoops split games
ALTOONA — The DuBois Christian School’s boys and girls basketball teams played Great Commission on Tuesday, with DCS winning the girls game, 33-13, and losing the boys game, 43-19.
Ella Shenkle led the Lady Eagles with 14 points while Grace Deitch had 13.
For the boys, Isaac Smith led the Eagles with nine points.
DuBois Christian School also won both junior varsity contests. All DCS teams are back in action tonight as they host Clearfield Alliance.
GIRLS
DuBOIS CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 33,
GREAT COMMISSION 13
Score by Quarters
DCS 7 10 12 4 — 33
GC 2 2 5 4 — 13
DuBois Christian School—33
Grace Deitch 6 1-2 13, Hannah McCabe 1 0-0 2, Lily Shenkle 0 0-0 0, Regan George 2 0-0 4, Sarah Joy Preston 0 0-0 0, Ella Shenkle 7 0-0 14, Hannah Gregory 0 0-0 0, Ariella Thomas 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 1-2 33.
Great Commission—13
Kelsey Moyer 2 1-5 5, Mila Palazzi 1 0-0 2, Gabriella Lawson 0 0-0 0, Kayelynn Summers 0 0-0 0, Sophia Fleck 1 2-2 4, Kira Suhoney 1 0-0 2, Kiera Wertman 0 0-0 0, Bayla Miller 0 0-0 0, Michelle McConnel 0 0-0 0. Totals: 5 3-7 13.
Three-pointers: None.
BOYS
GREAT COMMISSION 43,
DuBOIS CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 19
Score by Quarters
DCS 2 3 8 6 — 19
GC 15 17 9 2 — 43
DuBois Christian School—19
Devin Powell 0 0-0 0, Landon Whitaker 0 0-2 0, Caleb Kuruvilla 2 0-0 4, Isaac Smith 4 1-2 9, CAden DeLarme 0 0-0 0, Aiden Jasek 2 0-0 4, Matthew Byler 0 0-0 0, Connor DeLarme 0 0-0 0, JT Hughes 1 0-0 2, Mason Ludwig 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 1-4 19.
Great Commission—43
Sam Huggins 7 3-7 17, Charlie Lohsl 3 1-2 10, Hunter Hatch 0 0-0 0, Alex Enuse 4 3-7 11, Elijah Best 1 0-0 3, Liam Gibbons 0 0-0 0, Christian Grannas 0 0-0 0, Landyn Summers 0 0-0 0, Marco Palazzi 1 0-0 2, JT Tippery 0 0-0 0, Noah Lawson 0 0-0 0, Greyson Miller 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 4-9 43.
Three-pointers: DCS 0, GC 5 (Enuse 3, Lohsl, Best).