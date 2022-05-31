Senators win Fed opener
REYNOLDSVILLE — The Sykesville Senators opened Federation League play with a 6-3 victory against Curwensville Monday at the Reynoldsville Senior League Field.
Curwensville jumped out to a 3-0 lead after two innings against Sykesville starter Brandon Simbeck.
Shane Sunderlin homered for Curwensville to start the scoring in the first. Curwensville scored two in the second without a hit by walks.
Nate Farrell came on in relief for Sykesville, pitching four innings to earn the win. He allowed two hits while walking one and striking out one. Phil Myers pitched a scoreless seventh to earn the save.
Sykesville pecked away, scoring one run in the third and three in the fourth to take the lead. Devon Walker doubled to drive in two runs, then scored on a Garrett Prosper double.
The Senators added two runs in the fifth with courtesy runner Jared Baummer and pinch hitter Curvin Goheen scoring on bases loaded walks.
Youth softball sign-ups
DuBOIS — The DuBois Youth Girls Softball League is still looking for interested players in its leagues for ages 6-12 and ages 12-19.
Signups will be held from 1-4 p.m. Saturday at Gregory Field.
Anyone with questions can contact Paul Bojalad at 814-590-2990.