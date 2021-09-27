DuBois tops Warren in 5
WARREN — The DuBois volleyball team made the long trek north to Warren Tuesday night and came home with a hard fought 5-set victory against the Lady Dragons, who are a title contender in Class 3A in District 10.
Warren won the opening set 25-16 only to see DuBois win the next two, 25-18, 25-17. Warren extended the match by winning the fourth, but the Lady Beavers won a tight fifth set, 15-13, to capture the win to remain undefeated at 7-0.
DuBois was powered by the net play of Bella Gregory, Morgan Pasternak and Emma Delp; an outstanding defensive performance in the back row by Gabby Gulvas and the setting of Eden Galiczynski and Emily Snyder.
Gregory led the team with 21 kills, while Pasternak and Delp each had 12. Gulvas recorded 22 digs, while Galiczynski led the offense with 28 assists.
DuBois won the JV match in three sets, 25-22, 21-25, 15-9, to improve to 6-1 on the year.
The Lady Beavers are back in action Thursday night at home against Ridgway.
Beavers fall at Altoona
ALTOONA — The DuBois boys soccer team lost at Altoona, 7-2, Tuesday night.
Brayten Sedor netted both Beaver goals, scoring the first off an assist by Ben Gribik and the second on a dorect kick.
DuBois entered the game off a 3-0 loss at home to Bradford Saturday.
The Beavers host Tyrone this Saturday at 1 p.m.
St. Marys edges Punxsy
PUNXSUTAWNEY — The St. Marys volleyball team took down the home Punxsutawney Lady Chucks in five sets Tuesday night, picking up the 25-9, 26-24, 18-25, 21-25, 15-10 win.
“After losing the first set, we really battled back and played a lot better the rest of the way,” Punxsy coach Glenn Good said. “The girls played well in the middle sets to push the game to five sets. As a team we had 16 aces, but we also missed 17 serves. That many missed serves can make a difference in a game like this. We are not giving ourselves a chance at that point.”
Punxsy’s Danielle Griebel had seven kills, four aces and 18 set assists, Samantha Griebel had seven kills and two aces, Lexi Poole had four kills and two aces, Emma Galando had 14 digs and two aces and Emily Dobbins had eight digs and three aces.
The Lady Chucks took the junior varsity contest 14-25, 25-15, 15-12.
Punxsy returns to action Saturday for a tournament at Redbank Valley.