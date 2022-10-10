Lady Raiders top Kane in OT
KANE — Scoring her second goal of the game with 40 seconds left in the first overtime period, Jazmines Sarvey-Vasquez lifted the Brookville Lady Raiders soccer team to a 3-2 win at Kane Monday afternoon.
Kane nearly spoiled a Lady Raiders’ win, scoring two goals in the final 10 minutes of regulation to tie the game, the second goal coming with 50 seconds on the clock.
Then late in the first 10-minute OT period, Lauren Castellan set up Sarvey-Vasquez for the game-winner.
Castellan also set up Breanna McKendree’s goal to make it 2-0 while McKendree assisted on Vasquez-Sarvey’s first goal to start the game’s scoring.
The Lady Raiders (7-5-1) host Karns City today at 5 p.m.
Punxsy falls to Keystone
KNOX — The Punxsutawney Lady Chucks volleyball team dropped its game to Keystone on Monday in four sets, 25-18, 23-25, 26-24, 25-17.
“All four sets had a lot of long volleys,” Punxsy head coach Glenn Good said. “Good hits, good digs and really good hustle by both teams. After splitting the first two sets, we really played well in the third. We had the lead 23-21 and let it slip. Got behind in the fourth and they had momentum.
Punxsy’s Samantha Griebel had seven kills and 13 digs, Ciara Toven had seven kills, Sydney Hoffman had 17 digs, Kinsee Barnett had four kills, four aces and four blocks, Danielle Griebel had 19 set assists and 25 digs, Karli Young had eight digs and Kaylee Guidice had three digs.
The Lady Chucks are back in action Wednesday as they host Clarion-Limestone.
DCS caps season with win
ALTOONA — The DuBois Christian School girls soccer team finished out its season with a 4-1 win over Great Commission of Altoona.
Goalkeeper Dessie Preston had eight saves.
Ella Shenkle had a hat trick and an assist while Grace Deitch had an assist, Lily Shenkle had the other goal and an assist and Ella Thomas also had an assist.
Bowling Honor Roll
Four bowlers made this most recent edition of the honor roll with two coming from the Sportsmans league, one from the Owens Brockway league and one from the Gold League.
The Sportsman league honorees were Ryan and Jackie Mitskavich. Ryan Mitskavich rolled a series of 776 and a high game of 279, while Jackie Mitskavich had a single game high of 247.
Scot Meholick was the Owens Brockway representative, rolling a 278 single game. The final honoree, Patrick Johnston of the Gold League, had a single game of 273.