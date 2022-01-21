ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Lady Dutch basketball team picked up a 48-36 win over Clearfield Friday evening.
Jayssa Snelick and Isabella Catalone led the Lady Dutch with 11 points each while Isabelle and Maura Caskey had seven each.
Clearfield held an 18-14 lead after the first quarter before the Lady Dutch held the Lady Bison scoreless in the second, taking a 24-18 halftime lead.
The Lady Dutch are back in action Monday as they travel to A-C Valley.
ST. MARYS 48,
CLEARFIELD 36
Score by Quarters
Clearfield 18 0 5 13 — 36
St. Marys 14 10 14 10— 48
Clearfield—36
Glunt 5 0-0 14, Winters 1 0-0 2, Walker 0 2-2 2, Hipps 3 6-7 13, Lanager 0 0-0 0, Kitchen 2 0-0 5. Totals: 11 8-9 36.
St. Marys—48
Erich 3 0-0 6, Anthony 3 0-0 6, Catalone 4 2-2 11, Snelick 4 1-2 11, Eckels 0 0-0 0, Caskey 2 3-4 7, Schneider 0 0-0 0, Caskey 1 5-6 7. Totals: 17 11-14 48.
Three-pointers: Clearfield 6 (Glunt 4, Hipps, Kitchen), St. Marys 3 (Snelick 2, Catalone).