Punxsy downs Marion Center
PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney boys basketball team picked up a 56-24 win over Marion Center in the consolation game of the Punxsutawney Holiday Tournament on Thursday.
Noah Kengersky had 15 points while teammate Cooper Hallman chipped in with 11. Kengersky also made the All-Tournament team.
Punxsutawney (3-5) is back in action Thursday as they host Brookville.
Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — There were four bowlers out of the three leagues reporting play during this most recent edition of the honor roll.
Shane Frantz and Tim Oswalt were honorees out of the Sportsmans league, particularly its Division A.
Frantz rolled a 290 high game and a 780 series while Oswalt had a single game of 279.
Ryan Mitskavich also made it for both series and single game out of the Owens Brockway league. He rolled a 763 series and a 277 high game.
Zack Good was the final honoree as he threw a 278 single game in Town & Country league play.