DuBois rifle gets win
ALTOONA — The DuBois rifle team picked up a win on Wednesday as they defeated Bishop Carroll 1337-1247.
DuBois shooters swept the top four spots — three of which had personal bests. The Beavers were led by Mia Edwards with a 280, Ella Sprague with a 279 and Zak Roy with a 271.
Jeremy Wolfgang also shot a personal best 268 and Julian Roen rounded out the scoring with a 239.
Bishop Carroll’s top shooter was Emily Bennett with a 264.
DuBois did drop the JV contest, 264-253.
Bishop Carroll’s Cory Franceschini led the way with a 94.
Madalynn Wilson (93), Colton Barrett (81) and Curren Durr (79) led the way for the Beavers — all with personal bests. Also racking up personal bests were Kaelyn Korb (79), Anthony Sago (79) and Morgan Hoare (69).
DuBois is back in action today as they host Forest Hills at 4 p.m.
DCS girls remain unbeaten
DuBOIS — The DuBois Christian School girls basketball team picked up a 38-22 win on Tuesday over Calvary Clymer.
Grace Deitch led the Lady Eagles with 17 points on the night. Lily Shenkle added six points while Ella Shenkle also had six.
DuBois Christian School moves to 7-0 on the year and hosts Grace Prep this evening at 5:30 p.m.
DuBOIS CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 38,
CALVARY CLYMER 22
Score by Quarters
Clymer 5 6 0 11 — 22
DCS 9 9 12 8 — 38
Calvary Clymer—22
Brecken Overdorff 0 1-2 1, Katelyn Shank 1 0-0 2, Alyse Smith 4 3-3 12, Maggie Murray 1 0-0 2, Daltyn Overdorff 2 0-0 4, Madisyn Mortimer 0 0-0 0, Laina Shank 0 1-3 1, Aubrey Ingmire 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 5-8 22.
DuBois Christian School—38
Emily Deitch 1 0-0 2, Rorrie Maynard 2 0-0 5, Fiona Ross 1 0-0 2, Grace Deitch 8 1-4 17, Lily Shenkle 3 0-0 6, Ella Shenkle 3 0-0 6, Hannah McCabe 0 0-0 0, Regan George 0 0-0 0, Dessie Preston 0 0-0 0, Sarah Joy Preston 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 1-4 38.
Three-pointers: Clymer 1 (Smith), DCS 1 (Maynard).
DuBois Y taking registrations
DuBOIS — The DuBois Area YMCA is currently taking registrations for its 5th and 6th grade girls Individual Basketball League.
Individual registrations will be taken up until first practice which will be held today, Jan. 6 from 4-5 p.m. at the YMCA.
Cost is free for a family member, $25 for youth member and $45 for potential members. Games will be played on Friday evenings beginning Jan. 14.
For additional information, contact Zac Wilcox at 375-YMCA.
Adult co-ed volleyball league
DuBOIS — The DuBois Area YMCA is now taking registrations for co-ed older teen/adult volleyball leagues.
The level of play is recreation in a 6-on-6 format. Two females required on court at same time. Games are held on Monday evenings starting Jan. 10. Cost is $145 per team, as you cave $15 if pay in full by the first game.
To register or for more information or questions, call Zac Wilcox at the YMCA at 375-9622.
DuBois YMCA youth soccer
DuBOIS — The DuBois Area YMCA is currently taking registrations for youth soccer for boys and girls, currently in kindergarten through 4th grade.
Participants will meet twice weekly for a practice (Tuesday evening) and games (Saturday morning), learning the basic skills of the game of soccer such as foot coordination, passing, dribbling and game rules.
There will be two groups; Grades K-2nd and 3rd-4th. The cost is free for a family member, $25 for a youth member and $45 for a potential member.
Sign up at the YMCA front desk up until the first practice of the program, which begins Tuesday, Jan. 11.
For additional information, contact Zac Wilcox at 375-YMCA.