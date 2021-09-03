Lady Beavers win opener
INDIANA — The DuBois girls soccer team beat Karns City, 1-0, in its season opener Friday at the Indiana Tournament.
Rachel Sickeri scored the lone goal of the game off an assist by Stefanie Hoyt.
The Lady Beavers will play in today’s championship game against either host Indiana or Altoona. Those teams played later Friday night in the other semifinal contest.
ECC edges Coudy
ST. MARYS — Elk County Catholic made it two wins in two games for new head coach Nick Werner, as the Crusaders pulled out a hard-fought 13-12 victory against Coudersport Friday night at Dutch Country Stadium.
The Crusaders made the most of their chances, as the visiting Falcons finished with a decided advantage in total yards, 286-159, and offensive plays (63-41). Each team had a turnover.
After a scoreless first quarter, Coudy grabbed a 6-0 lead in the second quarter when Dylan Kelly scored from a yard out. Elk County blocked the extra point, which proved to be a key moment in the game in the end.
It looked like Coudy might take that 6-0 lead to the break, but ECC’s Ben Reynolds found the end zone from three yards out with 30 seconds in the half. Nick Cherry booted the extra point, which proved to be the difference in the game.
Elk County promptly extended that lead to 13-6 on the first play of third quarter as Ben Paul hit Reynolds on a 53-yard touchdown pass. The Crusaders’ two-point try failed. Paul completed 4 of 9 passes for 94 yards, while Reynolds had the one catch for the score. Reynolds led the ECC ground attack with 14 carries for 34 yards.
The scored stayed 13-6 late in the game before Coudy found the end zone on a 2-yard run by Gavyn Ayers with 1:33 to play. The Falcons went for two and the win, but ECC’s defense stuffed Ayers on a run attempt to help seal its 13-12 victory. Ayers led all rushers with 21 carries for 105 yards.
Elk County (2-0) travels to Redbank Valley this coming week.