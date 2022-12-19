Lady Beavers top Bellefonte
DUBOIS — The DuBois girls basketball team jumped out to a 13-4 lead after one quarter and never looked back Monday night in a 42-15 win against the Lady Red Raiders.
DuBois held Bellefonte to single digits in all four quarters, including one point in the second quarter.
Madison Rusnica scored a gme-high 12 points to lead the Lady Beavers, while Alexas Pfeufer had nine points on three 3-pointers. Bree Weible added six points, while Maddy Orzechowski had five.
DuBois (5-0) travels to Elk County Catholic on Thursday.
DUBOIS 42, BELLEFONTE 15
Score by Quarters
Bellefonte 4 1 6 4 — 15
DuBois 13 8 12 9 — 42
Bellefonte—15
Emma Rossman 0 0-0 0, Mackenzie Ellenberger 1 0-0 3, Sydney Hamilton 0 0-0 0, Keira Whitman 0 0-0 0, Madison Ripka 2 0-0 5, Alexis Kopcha 0 0-0 0, Maria Cotter 0 0-0 0, Taylor Brown 2 1-2 5, Jayle Lose 1 0-0 2. Totals: 6 1-2 15.
DuBois—42
Kamryn Fontaine 2 0-1 4, Madison Rusnica 4 4-6 12, Bree Weible 3 0-0 6, Alexas Pfeufer 3 0-0 9, Maddy Orzechowski 2 1-2 5, Rylee Werner 0 0-0 0, Shelly Anderson 0 0-0 0, Teegan Runyon 0 2-2 2, Abbie McCoy 0 0-0 0, Gabby Orzechowski 1 0-0 2, Lynx Lander 1 0-0 2. 16 7-11 42.
Three-pointers: Bellefonte 2 (Ellenberger, Ripka), DuBois 3 (Pfeufer 3)
St. Marys rolls past Brockway
ST. MARYS — The St. Marys girls basketball team ran its record to 6-0 with a lopsided 48-6 victory against visiting Brockway Monday night.
Izzy Catalone led the lady Dutch with 15 points, while Olivia Eckels joined her in double figures with 12. Alex Schneider added seven and Jayssa Snelick chipped in six.
Madelyn Schmader led Brockway with three points.
St. Marys hosts Brookville on Wednesday, while Brockway is off until the Brookville Holiday Tournament next Wednesday.
ST. MARYS 48, BROCKWAY 6
Score by Quarters
Brockway 1 2 2 1 — 6
St. Marys 10 22 5 11 — 48
Brockway—8
Madelyn Schmader 1 1-2 3, Raegan Gelnette 0 1-2 1, Sophia Schmader 1 0-2 2, Kalina Powell 0 0-0 0, Mya Freemer 0 0-0 0, Rheanna Spinda 0 0-0 0, Mallory Smith 0 0-0 0, Maddy Mortimer 0 0-0 0, Zoe Puhala 0 0-0 0. Totals: 2 2-6 6.
St. Marys—48
Alexa Schneider 2 0-0 4, Izzy Catalone 6 0-0 15, Olivia Eckels 4 2-4 12, Jayssa Snelick 2 1-2 6, Maura Caskey 1 0-0 2, Molly Hanslovan 1 2-4 4, Rosa DePrater 0 1-2 1, Raechel Braun 1 0-0 2. Totals: 17 7-12 48.
Three-pointers: Brockway 0, St. Marys 7 (Schneider, Catalone 3, Eckels 2, Snelick).
DuBois Jr. High wins again
HYDE — The DuBois junior high wrestling team upended rival Clearfield, 48-26, Friday night.
DuBois got pins from Peyton Geer, Brady Glass, Seth Wilmoth, and Evan Dixon, while Mateo Gallegos, Easton Harris, Nathaniel Clark, and Shane Kerner also added win. In exhibition action, Chase Pineiro, Harris and Tony Rodriguez all picked up falls, while Gallegos also notched a win.
The Beavers (2-0) travel to St. Marys this evening.
Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — The latest edition of the Bowling Honor Roll features a handful of bowlers who enjoyed big nights on the one lanes.
In Week 14 action of the Sportsmans League, Will Wayne had a 758 series that featured a 279 game, with Dave Salgado also posting a 279 game. In Week 15 action in the league, Ryan Mitskavich recorded a 289 game.
Over in the Gold League, Don Bedford rolled a 288 game as part of a 756 series, while Mitskavich makes another appearance on the honor roll with a 277 game.
Finally, Melia Mitskavch had another big week in the DuBois Juniors with a 660 series and 238 game.