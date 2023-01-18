Brockway wins in OT
JOHNSONBURG — The Brockway Lady Rovers girls basketball team picked up its third win in the last four contests on Wednesday night with a 34-31 overtime win over Johnsonburg.
With the scored tied at 29-29 heading into overtime, Brockway freshman Mallory Smith scored four of the five points in OT to help pick up the win for the Lady Rovers.
Brockway’s Madelyn Schmader had 19 points, 13 rebounds and four steals. Sophia Schmader had four points, eight rebounds and six steals while Smith had seven points and five rebounds.
Ella Lindberg led the Ramettes with 15 points while Cadence Brechtel added eight.
Brockway (4-10) travels to Kane on Friday in a varsity-only contest slated for 6 p.m.
Johnsonburg (5-11) hosts Cameron County on Monday.
BROCKWAY 34,
JOHNSONBURG 31, OT
Score by Quarters
B’way 8 8 8 5 5 — 34
J’burg 8 10 6 5 2 — 31
Brockway—34
Sophia Schmader 2 0-4 4, Rheanna Spinda 0 0-0 0, Mallory Smith 3 1-2 7, Maddie Mortimer 0 0-0 0, Zoe Puhala 0 0-0 0, Reagan Gelnette 2 0-0 4, Madelyn Schmader 6 4-10 19. Totals: 13 5-16 34.
Johnsonburg—31
Maria Casilio 1 0-0 2, Cadence Brechtel 3 0-1 8, Natalie Dunworth 2 0-0 4, Ella Lindberg 7 1-1 15, Emma Myers 1 0-0 2. Totals: 14 1-2 31.
Three-pointers: B’way 3 (M. Schmader 3), J’burg 2 (Brechtel 2).
Beavers defeat Owls
BRADFORD — The DuBois Beavers boys basketball team snapped a five-game losing streak on Wednesday night and picked up a 64-48 road win over Bradford thanks in part to a strong 41-point first half.
The Beavers scored 22 points in the first quarter and 19 in the second as they held a 41-23 halftime lead over the Owls.
Maddox Bennett led DuBois with 21 points — all on seven three-pointers — while teammate Tyson Kennis added 19 with 14 of those coming in the first half. Cam Thomas was the Beavers’ other double-figures scorer with 10.
Bradford’s Brendan Warner led the Owls with 19 points.
DuBois (6-9) gets a break before hosting Punxsutawney on Friday, Jan. 27.
DuBOIS 64,
BRADFORD 48
Score by Quarters
DuBois 22 19 9 14 — 64
Bradford 13 10 11 14 — 48
DuBois—64
Cam Thompson 3 2-3 10, Maddox Bennett 7 0-0 21, Drew Gudalis 2 0-0 5, Rudy Williams 1 0-0 3, Tyson Kennis 9 1-4 19, Noah Farrell 1 0-0 2, Ben Hickman 0 1-2 1, Aiden West 0 3-4 3, Jaxson Hanzely 0 0-0 0, Trey Wingard 0 0-0 0, Max Smith 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 7-13 64.
Bradford—48
Adam Ward 1 1-2 3, Lucas Johnaon 0 4-5 4, Talon Reese 2 0-0 4, Brendan Warner 7 0-0 19, Chase Wineberg 4 1-1 9, Jake Franz 1 3-4 5, AJ Gleason 0 4-6 4. Totals: 15 13-18 48.
Three-pointers: DuBois 11 (Bennett 7, Thompson 2, Williams), Bradford 5 (Warner 5).