DCC girls upend Clearfield
DUBOIS — The DuBois Central Catholic girls basketball team used a strong fourth-quarter push to upend visiting Clearfield, 65-57, Wednesday night.
The matchup was a tightly contested one through three quarters, with the teams knotted at 39-39 entering the fourth. However, DCC outscored the Lady Bison, 26-18, in a high-scoring final eight minutes to pull out the win.
Kayley Risser led that fourth-quarter outburst for DCC, scoring 12 of her team-high 21 points in the final eight minutes. Teammate Lexi Berta also had all seven of her points in the final frame for the Lady Cardinals, who ended a three-game losing skid with the win.
Jessy Frank (12), Emma Elensky (10) and Marina Hanes (10) joined Risser in double figures for DCC. Riley Ryan led Clearfield with a game-high 22 points, with Cayleigh Walker adding 15 and Hannah Glunt 11.
DuBois Central Catholic (5-7) travels to Kane Friday night before playing Redbank Valley Saturday afternoon at Penn State DuBois.
DUBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 65,
CLEARFIELD 65
Score by Quarters
Clearfield 15 11 13 18 — 57
DCC 13 15 11 26 — 65
Clearfield-57
Hannah Glunt 3 2-4 11, Alayna Winters2 1-2 5, Cayleigh Walker 5 3-5 15, Riley Ryan 4 11-13 22, Mia Helsel 2 2-2 6, Arika Jones 0 0-0 0, Jaylee Gill 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 18-26 57.
DCC-65
Kayley Risser 9 3-6 21, Emma Elensky 3 4-6 10, Jessy Frank 4 2-2 12, Lexi Berta 2 2-2 7, Marina Hanes 2 4-4 10, Hope Jacob 1 1-2 3, Rose Whipple 0 0-0 0, Lauren Davidson 1 0-0 2, Julia Sebring 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 16-22 65.
Three-pointers: Clearfield 6 (Glunt 3, Ryan 3)