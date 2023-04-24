Cardinals fall to C-L
STRATTANVILLE — The DuBois Central Catholic baseball team saw its seven-game win streak come to an end on Monday afternoon as the Clarion-Limestone Lions took down the Cardinals, 10-0, in six innings.
Lions pitcher Logan Lutz threw a complete game two-hitter, walking two and striking out three as the Cardinals committed eight errors on the afternoon.
Five of the Lions’ eight hits on the day were doubles as Jake Smith had three RBIs and Kohen Kammer had two RBIs. Jack Craig was also 2-for-3 with an RBI while Johnny Varischetti and Cartar Kosko had DCC’s two hits in the contest.
Both teams are back in action today as DuBois Central Catholic (7-4) plays at Johnsonburg while Clarion-Limestone (6-4) hosts Keystone.
CLARION-LIMESTONE 10,
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 0, 6 innings
Score by Innings
DCC 000 000 — 0
C-L 500 041 — 10
* No outs when winning run scored.
DuBois Central Catholic—0
Aiden Snowberger 3000, Carter Hickman 1000, Ben Yale 0000, Brayden Fox 2000, Johnny Varischetti 1010, Blake Pisarcik 3000, Kaden Brezenski 1000, Ben Gritzer 2000, Cartar Kosko 2010, Matt Pyne 2000, Andrew Green 1000, Carter Himes 1000, Trent Miller 0000. Totals: 19-0-2-0.
Clarion-Limestone—10
Logan Lutz 4101, Tommy Smith 4210, Jordy Hesdon 4011, Nick Aaron 4210, Kohen Kemmer 2212, Jake Smith 3213, Brayden Murray 2111, Jack Craig 3021, Jessie Siwiecki 2101, Aiden Coulson 0000. Totals: 28-10-8-10.
Errors: DCC 8, C-L 0. LOB: DCC 4, C-L 5. 2B: T. Smith, Aaron, Kemmer, J. Smith, Murray. HBP: Yale (by Lutz).
Pitching
DuBois Central Catholic: Brayden Fox-1/3 IP, 1 H, 5 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO; Andrew Green-3 2/3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO; Cartar Kosko-1 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO; Trent Miller-0+ IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Clarion-Limestone: Logan Lutz-6 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO, 1 HB.
Winning pitcher: Lutz. Losing pitcher: Fox.
Raiders top Panthers, 9-3
KNOX — Noah Shaffer and Owen Fleming combined on a five-hitter as the Brookville Raiders baseball team topped Keystone 9-3 on a damp day.
Shaffer went the first four innings to get the win, giving up two hits while walking four and striking out five. Fleming got the three-inning save, striking out four and walking one. Shaffer allowed one run while Fleming gave up two runs in the seventh, one of them earned.
Riley Smith, Carson Weaver and Shaffer each had two hits for the Raiders, who scored four runs in the top of the fourth to go up 5-0. They added three more in the sixth for a 6-3 lead.
The Raiders (4-7) visit Bradford Wednesday.
Keystone drops Brookville
KNOX — Natalie Bowser had three hits with two doubles and drove in two runs to lead Keystone to a 9-3 win over visiting Brookville Monday afternoon.
The Lady Panthers led 5-3 going into the bottom of the sixth before scoring four runs. Keira Best singled in two runs. Leah Exley and Emilee Dixon singled in runs as well.
Brookville managed eight hits off Exley and Bowser. Cadence Suhan singled twice and scored a run.
Alyssa Tollini took the loss in the circle, giving up 12 hits with five strikeouts and two walks. Six Keystone runs were unearned.
Brookville (3-5) hosts Bradford for a doubleheader on Wednesday starting at 3:30 p.m.
Bowling Honor Roll
DuBOIS — There was only one bowler to receive honors this edition out of the two leagues that reported play.
That honor fell to Ryan Mitskavich as he rolled a single game high of 279 in Gold League action.