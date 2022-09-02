Lady Rovers top Clarion
CLARION — The Brockway girls soccer team opened its season Thursday with a 5-3 victory at Clarion.
Amanda Decker led the way for the Lady Rovers with two goals and an assist. Paris Stern, Eva Bisbey and Mia Martino also found the back of the net for Brockway, while Aaliyah Witherite and Rheanna Spinda each had an assist.
Alex Leadbetter scored two goals for Clarion, while Alexis Coull had the other.
Brockway (1-0) is back in action Wednesday at Keystone.
DuBois junior high rolls
HYDE — The DuBois 7th and 8th grade football team kicked off its season Thursday with a lopsided 36-0 victory at Clearfield.
Aaron Eberly and Wes Clyde both had two touchdowns for the Beavers, while Seth Wilmoth and Bryson Kail each threw a touchdown pass. Dalton Reasinger added a rushing touchdown, while Colton Stubbs had an interception on defense.
DuBois (1-0) plays at Brookville on Thursday at 4 p.m.